MB Chicken brings National Fried Chicken Day to Lisburn & Belfast

MB Chicken, the largest Canadian-owned quick serve chicken restaurant, is turning up the heat this Sunday, July 6 as MB Chicken celebrates National Fried Chicken Day in the UK, and everyone’s invited to join the party with a mouth-watering great deal.

For one day only, customers can enjoy two pieces of MB Chicken’s Signature Chicken and small Taters for just £2.99; that’s a whopping 50% saving off the usual price of £5.99. It’s the perfect excuse to round up your friends or family and treat yourself to a Canadian classic – right here in Belfast and Lisburn!

With stores now open in Preston, Hounslow, Belfast and Lisburn, MB Chicken is proud to bring the flavours of Canada to the UK, made fresh in-store daily. Every piece of chicken is hand-cut, hand-breaded and cooked using MB’s unique cookers for that juicy, golden crunch Canadians have loved for over 55 years.

Kala Patel, Vice President of Marketing MBI Brands said: “In Canada, National Fried Chicken Day is a really big deal and we wanted to share the celebration with our amazing customers here in the UK. We’re making it fun, affordable and full of surprises!”

To make things even more exciting, a special giveaway is taking place that gives customers the chance to win MB Chicken for a year! Tag @mbchickenUKI on social for a chance to win*.

Adds Kala Patel: “We’ve had such a warm welcome from the community here in Northern Ireland since we’ve opened our Belfast and Lisburn stores, so we wanted to give something special back. What better way than with an unbeatable chicken deal and exciting MB Chicken giveaway?”

Chicken lovers can keep the celebration going with Big Mary Monday, available in all MB Chicken stores every Monday. Diners can enjoy the iconic Big Mary® sandwich – crispy chicken breast with mayo and pickles in a soft bun – for just £3.99 (usually £6.99). Available in Original or Spicy.

Visit MB Chicken Odyssey Place in the SSE arena, Belfast (BT1 4EF), or at Lisburn Leisure Park, Lisburn (BT28 1PP).

*To take part in the MB Chicken giveaway, tag @mbchickenUKI on Instagram for a chance to win a £50 voucher, sent monthly. The winner will be contacted directly by MB Chicken.