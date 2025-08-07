​Meadowbank has been given a magnificent makeover, thanks to the efforts of a green-fingered local resident.

The Seapatrick development has been brightened and boosted by the creation of ‘Meadowbank Blooms’ - a beautiful outdoor space for residents to enjoy.

Locals have praised the community-spirited individual behind the project, who “goes above and beyond” to spruce up the area.

“So much hard work, time, dedication, vision (and, of course, money) have been put into making this an area that our neighbours are using for quiet moments, enjoying the weather, catching up over a coffee, reading a book…” one resident reported.

​The wonderful wishing well in full bloom!

“Even the children are thoroughly enjoying this redeveloped space over the summer for lunch and snacks, and they are also keeping it so clean and using the bin that has been installed.

“I’ve even seen a dolls’ tea party being hosted!

“Family and friends have been blown away by the change when they visit.”

And, the appreciative Meadowbank neighbours had this message for the man who has made it all happen.

Beautiful floral displays in the outdoor space.

“David goes above and beyond to not only create, but to maintain, this space and plan for further additions!

“Even simply driving home from a day's work, it brings a smile to your face to be met with the bright colours!

“We are all so very truly grateful. Thank you David!”

David told the Chronicle that he loves to brighten the estate with colourful displays.

​How the area looked before.

“I planted daffodils and tulip bulbs last November and they came up in the spring. Now, there’s a lovely show of them and they are so colourful.

“I purchased an arch out of my own pocket and I made the wishing well myself.

“All the plants were bought out of my own pocket, the window baskets are all recycled - people were throwing them out and I lifted them out of the skip!

“There’s a new summer seat, a lady was throwing it out and I asked her if I could have it.

​Meadowbank Blooms.

“I just wanted the metal from it, so I bought new wood and bolts and built it back together.

“I've provided a bin as well and I change the bin bags all the time.

“A lot of work has gone into it, and it takes a lot of upkeep. I’m there every day watering the plants.

“The neighbours have commented on how well it’s looking. You wouldn't believe how many people use the space.

“It's all for the love of doing it and seeing the beautiful display of colours. It brightens the place up.”

David’s efforts have already cost him over £500 this year.

Last year, residents kindly donated £400 towards the expenses.

Donations are always welcome to make further enhancements in the estate possible – please stop with David and ‘give generously’.

Meanwhile, David is already thinking ahead to the next stage of the Meadowbank Blooms project:

“I’ve bought Christmas lights so I'd like to get them up this year, and get a few winter flowers planted.”