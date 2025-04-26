Meet the Dogs Trust Ballymena's lovely dogs of the week who are seeking a new home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are lots of gorgeous lads and lassies, of all shapes and sizes, waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

This week we would like to introduce you to two beautiful young dogs, Spaniel crossbreed Luca and gorgeous Labrador Grace.

Luca is a beautiful three-year-old Spaniel crossbreed. He is a super fun, energetic boy who loves getting out for sniffy walks. If you enjoy long forest walks or hikes, Luca would love to join you on these walking adventures.

Luca has an affectionate nature so will snuggle up beside you on the sofa after a busy day. He is happy travelling in the car and likes to meet new people when out and about. Luca is also very intelligent, so he thinks learning new tricks and playing is the best fun.

Lovely Spaniel crossbreed Luca (left) and gorgeous Labrador Grace. Pictures; Dogs Trust

Luca would like to be the only pet in his forever home and as he is not keen on sharing. He would best suit an adult only home or one with older teenagers who understand when he would rather have his own space.

Luca absolutely loves his tennis ball so would appreciate a large, secure outdoor area where he can run and play. As he is a busy boy, he is looking for active adopters who enjoy daily walks and activities. He also enjoys enrichment games to keep his mind active.

As he's not used to being left alone, Luca would love company in his new home with leaving time being gradually increased over time.

Say hello to gorgeous Grace who is a sweet-natured, two-year-old Labrador.

Grace has had a tough start in life and is looking for patient and understanding owners who will help build her confidence. Grace has formed close relationships with her regular carers, and they all think she is an amazing girl.

Grace enjoys playing with her toys and carrying them around in her mouth, she is very proud of herself when she has a toy to show you. She is also a big snuggle bug, so if you have a space on the sofa where she can snuggle up beside you, Grace will very happily oblige.

Gorgeous Grace would love a quiet home with an outdoor space, preferably in a location without much traffic or people walking by as she can find hustle and bustle stressful.

She could live with older, secondary school aged children, however when out on walks she must be handled by an adult, as although she is dog friendly, she is still working on her manners when it comes to approaching other dogs. She could potentially live with another dog after successful meets at the rehoming centre.

The lucky person who adopts Grace will be supported by our Training Team as they know her so well and can’t wait for her to fully blossom in her forever home.

If Luca or Grace sound like they could be the canine companion for you, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person.

The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.