​In commemoration of the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, Seapatrick Parish is highlighting the story of a Banbridge-born missionary who lost his life in the circumstances of the Second World War in the Pacific.

​Fr Joseph Monaghan, who was reared in Scarva Street, was killed in 1945 while being held captive by Japanese forces in the Philippine capital, Manila.

Catholic primate, Archbishop Eamon Martin, will preside at a Memorial Mass for Fr Monaghan being celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Dromore Street, this Sunday afternoon (August 31).

Born in Banbridge in 1907, Joseph Monaghan was baptised in St Patrick’s Church and grew up attending that church and the former elementary school attached to it. He received his secondary education at St Colman’s College, Newry.

Drawn to the priesthood, at the end of his school days, Joseph opted to train as a foreign missionary.

He joined the newly established St Columban’s Missionary Society. Popularly known as the Columbans, the society would undertake missions in a range of South Asian countries, including the Philippines.

Joseph underwent seminary training in the west of Ireland, before being transferred to the United States and a Columban College in Nebraska. Completing his studies there, he was ordained a priest in December 1931.

The young Fr Monaghan was chosen to join the Philippine mission, beginning the following autumn. On a period of leave beforehand, he was permitted to return to Ireland.

He spent time with his family who, by then, had relocated to Dublin, and also took the opportunity to visit his native Banbridge and catch up with relatives in the town.

Settled in his new surroundings in Manila in 1932, Fr Joseph had to enhance his grasp of Spanish, while familiarising himself with Tagalog - a native Filipino language.

He immersed himself thereafter in a busy priestly ministry, which combined a challenging mix of parish responsibilities and catechetical work in schools.

After a decade of such work in the Philippines, Fr Monaghan would have been entitled to a trip back to Ireland.

Letters sent home from Manila indicate how much the Banbridge native relished this prospect. He would have been due to travel in April 1942.

The war in the Pacific intervened, however - with Japan overrunning the Philippines soon after its 1941 attack on Pearl Harbour.

The islands were under Japanese occupation from 1942-45 and Manila became a centre for the internment of those classed ‘enemy aliens’, as well as prisoners-of-war.

Fr Monaghan and his Columban confreres did sterling humanitarian work throughout these years, coordinating much needed relief and helping keep up links between internees, prisoners-of-war and the outside world.

While they attracted the suspicion of the authorities, the missionaries were largely able to continue this work until the prospect of liberation seemed close at hand.

US attempts, meanwhile, to re-take the Philippines led to the Battle of Manila in February-March 1945.

The city’s population found themselves caught between American bombardments from without and Japanese brutality from within. Something of a reign of terror resulted, with more than 100,000 civilians losing their lives.

Fr Monaghan and three of his Columban colleagues were arrested by Japanese military police, within this period, and were never seen alive again.

Fr Monaghan’s body was never found. The exact time and manner of his death have never been fully determined, though efforts were made to piece together the details of the four priests’ final days following the liberation of Manila and the defeat and surrender of Japan in August-September 1945.

Eighty years on from that surrender, and eighty years on from the tragic death of Fr Joseph Monaghan, Seapatrick parishioners are coming together to recall his life, his ministry and the ultimate sacrifice he made as a missionary priest in perilous circumstances.

In this way, they will be paying tribute to a Banbridge native who is honoured in Manila, to this day, as a Malate Martyr - from the name of the district, within that city, in which Fr Monaghan served and died.

Representatives of the Columban Missionary Society in Ireland will be coming to Banbridge for Sunday afternoon’s remembrance, along with some surviving relatives of Fr Monaghan. Local people are warmly welcome to the Memorial Mass, which commences in St Patrick’s Church at 3pm.

A cup of tea will be provided afterwards, while a display - illustrating the story of Fr Monaghan - will be in place for the occasion.