Mentor of the year win for Dromore-based entrepreneur

Dromore-based entrepreneur Sara McCracken was crowned ‘Mentor of the Year’ at the recent CO3 Awards.

Sara is the founder of The PR Club, a PR training and consultancy that gives business owners, leaders and communications professionals the skills they need to elevate their profiles and that of their organisations through the power of PR.

Mentoring others is a key aspect of that.

Speaking after receiving her award, Sara McCracken said,

PR trainer and consultant Sara McCracken with her CO3 'Mentor of the Year' award

“I am thrilled to have won this award, which reflects the importance I place on mentoring others.

“I have 25 years’ experience of PR, communications, public affairs and leadership which I now use to help others, and mentoring is a way to do that.

“As a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (FCIPR), I am registered as a mentor for those in the PR industry, and I also offer coaching and mentoring through my own business.

“Over the past year, I have mentored individuals who want to succeed in their current roles, gain PR qualifications and recognition, and who want to develop their own businesses.”

Sara McCracken FCIPR (left) receiving her ‘Mentor of the Year’ Award from Chris Irvine, Outsource Service Hub Lead at the sponsors, Ulster Bank Ireland.

Sara has worked with a diverse range of clients including Samaritans, CO3, The Centre for Democracy and Peace Building, Westminster Insight, The Government of Bermuda, Court Bosses, Mencap, Go Succeed, Ulster University and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and The Climate Coalition.

Sara McCracken added

“It is such a privilege to be able to work with so many different people and organisations, whether through online or in-person training, or one to one coaching and mentoring.”