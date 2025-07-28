Mid and East Antrim Borough Council launches new Performance Improvement Plan

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has launched its new Performance Improvement Plan for 2025–2026 - setting out key priorities aimed at enhancing service delivery, supporting economic growth and improving the quality of life for citizens, communities and visitors across the Borough.

The plan identifies a series of targeted actions that reflect Council’s commitment to continuous improvement and ensuring Mid and East Antrim remains a strong, vibrant, safe and inclusive community.

These objectives are aligned with the Borough’s Community Plan and Corporate Plan - as well as key regional initiatives such as the Sub-Regional Economic Plan and Belfast Region City Deal.

Among this year’s improvement objectives is a focus on economic regeneration, through the development of a Local Economic Partnership action plan. This aims to contribute to balanced economic growth across Northern Ireland, building a stronger, more resilient local economy.

Interim Chief Executive, Valerie Watts, launches Mid and East Antrim Borough Council's new Performance Improvement Plan for 2025-26

Support for town centres and local businesses is also high on the agenda. Recognising the challenges facing high streets, Council will roll out new initiatives to increase footfall, promote local trade and enhance town centre vitality.

In a drive to strengthen communication and engagement with the public, Council will ‘go back to basics’ by installing new information notice boards in town centres. These will provide up-to-date news and event information, helping both residents and visitors stay connected to what’s happening across Mid and East Antrim.

The plan also outlines Council’s commitment to tackling violence against women and girls, an issue that has deeply affected many communities, and will work proactively to prevent violence and abuse by addressing root causes and promoting education, awareness and partnership working.

A strong environmental focus runs throughout the plan. Council is set to introduce a simpler, more effective recycling system across the Borough to help households reduce waste and improve the area’s environmental performance.

Furthermore, as part of its ongoing community stewardship efforts, Council will continue to encourage everyone to take pride in Mid and East Antrim and contribute to making it a cleaner, greener and more welcoming place to live and visit.

Commenting on the launch of the new Performance Improvement Plan, Valerie Watts, Interim Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, said: “Our vision is to be a strong, vibrant, safe and inclusive community, where people work together to improve the quality of life for all.

“As a council, we aim to deliver high-quality services for our citizens, and we are committed to working in better ways to achieve this.

“Our Performance Improvement Plan is part of our arrangements to secure continuous improvement. It focuses on some of the issues affecting our Borough, whilst working alongside the Mid and East Antrim Community Plan and our own Corporate Plan, to deliver the best outcomes for our citizens, communities, businesses and visitors, including our City Deal projects which will develop our tourism assets and grow our economic potential.

“Addressing the needs of Mid and East Antrim remains our highest priority, and we will continue to make improvements, where we can, to improve the quality of life and environment for our ratepayers and communities.

“Working in partnership with our citizens and other stakeholders will help to shape a future that reflects our shared values and ambitions, ensuring a prosperous and sustainable Borough for generations to come.”

To view the full Performance Improvement Plan, visit: midandeastantrim.gov.uk/PIP