Mid Ulster Clinic first in UK and Ireland to launch specialist scalp care treatments

Private healthcare facility the Mid Ulster Clinic has become the first clinic in the UK and Ireland to offer the Capilo scalp and hair care range, a dermatologically certified treatment developed by Spanish brand Eva Professional and exclusively distributed by Antrim-based Savvy & Shine Professional Haircare.

The introduction of Capilo marks a significant step in providing specialist scalp treatments for clients experiencing issues such as hair thinning, dandruff, excessive oil production, and scalp sensitivity.

The range combines natural active ingredients with scientifically formulated solutions, offering professional-grade care for those seeking targeted treatments.

Joanna Maxwell, owner of exclusive UK distributor Savvy & Shine, said: “We are pleased to introduce the Capilo range to our clients like the Mid Ulster Clinic.

Joanna Maxwell, owner of exclusive UK distributor Savvy & Shine and Dr Declan Quinn, co-founder of Mid Ulster Clinic.

“Maintaining a healthy scalp is essential for overall hair health, and Capilo provides evidence-based solutions tailored to individual needs.

“Mid Ulster Clinic being the first clinic in the UK and Ireland to offer these products reinforces their commitment to high-quality, professional scalp care.”

The Capilo range has been introduced at Mid Ulster Clinic to meet growing demand for specialist scalp treatments. Clients attending the clinic can now benefit from expert scalp consultations and personalised treatment plans tailored to their specific needs.

Dr Declan Quinn, co-founder of Mid Ulster Clinic, said: “Scalp health is a key factor in maintaining healthy hair, yet it is often overlooked.

“The Capilo range offers a professional, evidence-based solution to common scalp concerns, ensuring that clients receive effective and personalised treatments.”

Joanna also highlighted the importance of ensuring clients receive the right products for their specific needs.

“Many people struggle with scalp concerns but are unsure which products are best suited to them” she said.

“Hair professionals know their clients best, but this technology allows them to go further. It offers a scientific way to support the recommendations they already provide, ensuring that clients get the most effective solutions for their specific needs.”

Savvy & Shine has been supplying professional haircare products since 2010, working with salons and hair professionals across the UK and Ireland. The company focuses on distributing high-quality, cruelty-free, and environmentally conscious brands, ensuring that professionals have access to sustainable and effective haircare solutions.

“As a distributor, we are committed to ensuring that hair professionals and clients alike have access to the best products on the market,” said Joanna.

Capilo offers a range of targeted treatments backed by dermatological research, giving professionals the tools they need to support their clients’ scalp health.”

For more information about Savvy & Shine’s full range of consumer and salon only products go to savvyandshine.com

To book a Capilo treatment or consultation at Mid Ulster Clinic go to midulsterclinic.com