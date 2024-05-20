Mid Ulster UUP candidate faces racist abuse and threats after his announcement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ulster Unionist Westminster candidate for Mid Ulster Jay Basra says he has received racist abuse and threats on social media, primarily X (formerly Twitter). These are confirmed to have been passed onto the PSNI.

"Regardless of what has been said online, I feel immensely proud and privileged to announce that I will be the Ulster Unionist Candidate for Mid Ulster in the forthcoming General Election," he said.

"I am running as I wholeheartedly believe I can make a positive difference for the people of this constituency. I would not have put my name forward had I not thought myself up to the task. I may be young, but I have enthusiasm and energy and I am more than willing to pick up the slack and put my shoulder to the wheel.

"Having been born and raised here I understand the core issues affecting the residents of this constituency. I also have a vision for this constituency and what can be achieved. An integral part of this vision is to see a stronger focus on the improvement of infrastructure while also ensuring our young people have a choice of educational opportunities for their future.

Jay Basra

"We are the most central constituency, integral to Northern Ireland and its future. We are the bond that helps secure Northern Ireland, but to fully utilise this we need representation. Currently, the elected Member of Parliament does not sit in the House of Commons where he should be in order to advocate on behalf of and for the people of this constituency. What has he gained by this abstentionist policy?