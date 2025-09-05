Midtown Makers gift shop welcomes Ballymena’s new tourist information hub

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is delighted to announce a dynamic new partnership with Ballymena Business Centre to host Ballymena’s newly launched Tourist Information Hub.

Located within Midtown Makers Gift Shop at 51 Church Street, right in the heart of Ballymena, the Hub offers a warm and accessible space for both visitors and residents. This exciting development recognises the strong tourist footfall generated by the venue’s vibrant showcase of local arts and crafts, which are available to view and purchase on-site.

The new Tourist Information Hub is designed to enhance access to up-to-date details on local events, attractions, and activities. It features an interactive iPad for digital information access, detailed maps of the area, and striking imagery of the region’s impressive scenery. Knowledgeable staff from Midtown Makers Gift Shop are also on hand to offer friendly guidance and local insights.

In addition, Council has partnered with local community groups to launch a new pilot scheme establishing neighbourhood tourism hubs across the Borough. The initiative is designed to spread visitors more evenly, boost local tourism spend, and grow visitor numbers in a sustainable way. Each neighbourhood hub features an individualised information display and a dedicated iPad where visitors can easily access online tourism information. The pilot hubs can be found at:

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Jackson Minford visits Ballymena's new tourist information hub located at Midtown Makers Gift Shop at 51 Church Street, joined by Melanie Christie-Boyle, MBE Chief Executive of Ballymena Business Centre and Midtown Makers Gift Shop (middle) and Catriona O’Hara, Tourism Ambassador, Mid Town Makers (left).

• Broughshane House

• Whitehead Centre

• Carnlough Heritage Hub

• Gracehill Old School House

• Cullybackey Hub

This collaborative pilot scheme will be reviewed in March 2026 to evaluate its impact and guide future tourism development, strengthening Mid and East Antrim’s position as a sustainable and welcoming destination.

Council is also supporting these hubs by providing promotional materials including literature, maps, staff training, peer learning opportunities, and familiarisation visits. Tourism NI is also lending support through networking opportunities and additional training.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, said: “Tourism is one of our key strategic priorities, and we’re proud to invest in locations that can welcome visitors and showcase our Borough. This is a fantastic step forward for Ballymena and the wider area. By locating our main Tourist Information Hub at Midtown Makers Gift Shop, we are connecting visitors directly with the creativity and character of our community. Alongside the new neighbourhood hubs, this initiative will ensure more people discover what makes our towns and villages so special, while supporting local businesses and encouraging sustainable tourism growth.”

Melanie Christie-Boyle MBE, Chief Executive of Ballymena Business Centre and Midtown Makers Gift Shop, adds: “The opening of Ballymena’s Tourism Information Hub in Midtown Makers Gift Shop represents an exciting step forward in promoting our town centre and surrounding villages as a visitor destination. By combining visitor services with a showcase of local artisans, we are connecting visitors with creativity, promoting our heritage and extending the warm welcome Ballymena is known for. Enterprise is at the heart of Ballymena Business Centres vision, and this collaboration provides an exciting opportunity to support the continued growth of tourism and promote everything Ballymena has to offer.”

To complement this activity, Council is also inviting expressions of interest from local businesses, community and voluntary organisations, creatives, and skilled residents to help determine business support for MEA Neighbourhood Tourism Experience Development.

Neighbourhood tourism focuses on visitor experiences that reflect the everyday life, culture, and character of communities – from local food and festivals to guided walks, hands-on workshops, and outdoor experiences. Council is keen to support initiatives that highlight what makes each neighbourhood unique, ensuring that tourism growth generates real benefits for local people.

For more information or to complete an expression of interest for Neighbourhood Tourism Experience Development business support, please visit: https://www.shapedbyseaandstone.com/trade-support/latest-mea-tourism-training-opportunities

For more information on Midtown Makers Gift Shop visit www.midtownmakers.co.uk - Midtown Makers Gift Shop is a town centre regeneration project supported by Ballymena Business Centre.