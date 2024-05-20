Mike’s vinyl music night raises £4,590 for Parkinson’s UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When you’re a music lover like Mike McKee it makes sense to combine your beloved vinyls with a fundraising event.

And that’s exactly what Mike has done for the last two years at the Woodville Arms in Lurgan, combining his love of Ska, Reggae, Northern Soul, Motown and 80s classics, to host an Easter Monday night out with a difference.

This year was his second year hosting the event, and it’s now going to be a permanent fixture every Easter. So far, across the two years, he has raised £4,590 for Parkinson’s UK, and it’s a charity close to Mike’s heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My precious Dad, Jackie McKee, lived with Parkinson’s before he sadly passed away on May 5th 2021, aged 86," he said.

Mike McKee and Kenneth McConaghy with Emma McNeill from Parkinson’s UK

“Running this event gives us all comfort and strength and keeps my Dad’s memory alive through music. It also raises awareness around this brutal disease as well as giving family and friends a night out to catch up and enjoy themselves.

“The event really has been amazing over the past two years, and it’s become something of a reunion for old school friends too, some who haven’t seen each other for well over 30 years.

“Seeing the joy this event brings to such an array of people is just the best feeling and makes it all worthwhile alongside the chance to raise much needed funds for this very important charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike hopes that his fundraising can ultimately find a cure for Parkinson’s.

“We just hope that the funds raised can help researchers find much needed medication to help people living with Parkinsons have a much better quality of life, and ultimately help towards finding a cure.”

There are over 4,200 people living with Parkinson’s in Northern Ireland and Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world.

Parkinson’s UK is the largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research in Europe, leading the way to better treatments and a cure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma McNeill, NI Community Fundraiser at Parkinson’s UK in Northern Ireland, said:

“We are so grateful to Mike for choosing to support Parkinson’s UK.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

“We hope that Mike’s fundraising challenge inspires others to fundraise with Parkinson’s UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible."