Mindful prizegiving for Carrick Pool League

One hundred and fifty-six players registered in 13 teams, from venues, within 12 miles from Carrickfergus Castle: Greenisland Colts, Pink Ladies, Greenisland Galacticos, Q Club Titans, Q Club Larne, Times Bar Tigers, Times Bar Scorpions, Whiteabbey Legion, Bay City Bowlers, Carrick Golf Club, Railway Blues, Grange Bar Ballyclare and Whitehead Trojans.

In this, our 30th year, CDPL were successful in a bid to continue with supporting and encouraging better mental health. We organised bespoke training for our players to look out for their team mates and make the league a safer environment.

A £1000 grant was awarded from Impact Network towards some of the costs for live streaming equipment, Trophies and Catering at a 'Pool Together' event. leading up to this event the league had live streamed some matches, Trained up mental health champions across the pool teams and the players selected their most mindful songs for the DJ to add to her playlist.

The Knock Out Cup went to The Railway Blues. The final was an epic that went to a decider. Ryan Stuart ripped out a sublime finish to give the Blues glory against Galacticos on a super Saturday.

The Players’ Memorial Shield was won by Galacticos, defeating Greenisland Colts.

The Amber Castle Harbour Cup was won by Whitehead Trojans, defeating Times Tigers.

The Knockagh Cup was won by Q Club Larne, defeating Whiteabbey Legion.

Doubles was won by Titan’s Dean McDonagh & Shawn McAllister beating Grange’s Jim Gilchrist and Johnny Mackay.

Three a sides was won by Darren Whiteside. Lee McIlreevy and Aaron Leslie beating Kenny English, Trevor Whiteside and Tommy Fleming.

Seniors was won by Scorpions’ Stephen Johnston against teammate, Aaron Leslie.

Masters was won by Trojans’ Kenny English in a fabulous final against Grange’s Steven Herron.

Grandmasters was won by Colts’ Joe Patton, defeating Bowlers’ Gary McClure

Ladies was won by Jean McIlroy, defeating Billie Jo McClure.

The Player of the year went to Legion’s Rab Butler winning an impressive 49 of 61 frames played.

The Q Club Larne Open Singles was won by Titan’s Rhys McGlaughlin beating Q Club’s Ryan McKillop

The Wooden Spoon went to Pink Ladies.

League Champions were crowned in the final match of the league season. Greenisland Galacticos held off late challenges from Times Scorpions and Q Club Titans to win back to back titles. League app live was invaluable for live updates and frame differences etc.

We would like to thank SKC Gaming for their continued support of our league. Amber Castle entertainment for sponsoring the Harbour Cup and Q ClubLarne for sponsoring our Open Singles event. Impact Network for the grant aid and Greenisland WWMC for hosting the Pool Together event.

If any teams want to join us next season, please get in touch via email at [email protected]or on any of our social media accounts: www.carrickpool.blogspot.com; www.facebook.com/carrickpoolleague; youtube.com/@carrickdistrictpoolleague3794

Our AGM and registration is on Tuesday, August 5 in Greenisland club at 19:30 for the upcoming season.

