INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Liz Kimmins has said she is “fully committed” to delivering road safety improvements on the A1.

The Minister was speaking during a visit to New-Bridge Integrated College yesterday.

Ms Kimmins met with Year 8 students who are involved in a youth advocacy project focusing on the A1 and the dangers of the road.

The pioneering project encourages students to become social activists with a ‘campaign for change’, which highlights the phase 2 scheme for improvements on the A1.

COLLEGE CAMPAIGN...​New-Bridge principal Mrs Anne Anderson, vice-principal Mrs Hilary Harbinson and Year 8 students welcome the Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins.

The campaign was launched last September, with a special assembly attended by A1 road safety campaigners Monica Heaney, Sinéad Lunny and Alliance councillor Joy Ferguson.

Speaking after her visit on Wednesday, the Infrastructure Minister said: “It was a pleasure to be invited to New-Bridge and hear from the Year 8 pupils about their project on the A1.

“Too many people are killed or seriously injured on our roads each year and it is heartening to hear young people speaking so passionately about improving road safety."

The Minister added: “I am fully committed to delivering this scheme.

“The procurement process is progressing well and I hope to see construction work commence on the ground next year.”

During the visit, Year 8 students presented aspects of the work they have been involved in and also engaged with Minister Kimmins in a ‘Q&A’ session.

