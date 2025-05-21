Minister gets kick out of walking football
The Minister opened the football marathon and also joined in a game.
The event, on Sunday May 18, was held at the Football Factory on Lisburn’s Moira Road.
It raised money for the charity Eager Belvoirs Special Olympics Club, who provide sport and play opportunities for children with additional challenges.
The Northern Ireland walking football team held a training session at the charity event.
Walking football is for men and women over 50. Hillsborough Walking Football Club runs up to three sessions a week – on Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings at Lisburn Leisureplex and Sunday evenings at the Moira Road Football Factory.
It is always keen to welcome new members. Anyone interested can contact Gary McKeown on 07879 297771.
The Football Factory is run by Hillsborough Boys & Girls Junior Football Club, which has a formal link to Hillsborough Walking Football Club.