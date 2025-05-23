Miss Grand Zambia 2025 Anna Musonda visits the Borough during UNESCO Africa Week

Anna Musonda is a leading humanitarian, a qualified clinical and psychosocial practitioner, and a passionate advocate for ending violence against women and girls (EVAWG). She is also a former Miss Heritage Zambia, using her platform in the modelling and fashion industries to challenge stereotypes and elevate the voices of women and girls worldwide.

Hosted by Northern Ireland peacebuilding arts organisation Beyond Skin, in collaboration with Zambian NGO OpenNet 40, Anna’s visit included a workshop at Integrated College Glengormley, where she met local students and shared her experiences.

Later that day, Anna visited Mossley Mill, where she was warmly welcomed by the Mayor and Elected Members of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, along with representatives from local and regional organisations working in youth empowerment, domestic violence prevention, and women’s leadership, including:

Women’s Aid ABCLN

PSNI

Community Relations Forum

Monkstown Boxing Club END Project

Local Community Organisations

During her time at Mossley Mill, Anna also viewed the powerful “Seeking Refuge” and “Liora’s Hope” exhibitions created by the Council in collaboration with Women’s Aid ABCLN and Edmund Rice College, Glengormley spotlighting the experiences of women impacted by violence and displacement.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said, “It was a privilege to welcome Anna Musonda to our Borough. Her dedication to ending violence against women and girls deeply resonates with our own END Campaign. By sharing her powerful experiences and advocacy, Anna inspires our community and young people to stand together for equality, safety, and respect for all.”

Darren Ferguson (Beyond Skin), who facilitated the visit said, "There is much misunderstanding about women who enter beauty pageants and this is one of the many reasons why we invited Anna over, to share her experience, her advocacy work using modelling as a platform for women and girls voices, bridging local and international communities and above all how we can end violence against women and girls."

Anna’s visit is officially supported by the Zambian Government and is part of a wider effort to strengthen international relations between Zambia and Northern Ireland, spanning education, arts, business, and community engagement.

1 . Contributed The Mayor and other Elected Members show Anna Musonda around Mossley Mill Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Mayor, Councillor Neil Kelly shows Anna the “Liora’s Hope” exhibit which was created by the Council in collaboration with Women’s Aid ABCLN and Edmund Rice College, Glengormley Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Arlene Creighton, Women’s Aid ABCLN showed Anna the “Seeking Refuge” Exhibition which was created for the Council’s Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Campaign Photo: Submitted