Mission Farm Strong raises vital funds for Action Cancer

It has been another successful year for Mission Farm Strong, as not only did the team come together encouraging the farming community to carefully consider their physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing; but they also raised £4,556 in aid of local cancer support charity, Action Cancer.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mission Farm Strong toured across Northern Ireland in a New Holland Tractor, kindly sponsored by Burkes of Cornascriebe, whilst visiting six marts and nine primary schools along the way. This valuable health campaign brought together several agri-sector organisations including The Rural Chaplaincy, Ulster Farmers’ Union, the Farm Families Health Checks, NI Agri Rural Health Forum, Health & Safety Executive NI and Rural Support.

Kenny Hanna from the Rural Chaplaincy team, who instigated this agri-focused health campaign said: “I am delighted with what has been accomplished with this year’s campaign, and I am overwhelmed with the support and generosity given from the farming community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing of the farming family is at the heart of Mission Farm Strong, and we are extremely grateful that so many different organisations, marts and individuals embraced our vision and supported this initiative. A massive thank you to everyone involved who helped make Mission Farm Strong a great success. I look forward to what we can achieve together next year!”

Members of Mission Farm Strong pictured alongside Action Cancer at Supervalu Fruitfield.

Six marts across the province, Ballymena, Enniskillen, Hilltown, Markethill, Omagh and Swatragh, welcomed Mission Farm Strong to their sales, allowing meaningful one-to-one conversations in a place where farmers feel most at ease and comfortable, in support of their farm business and personal wellbeing. Along the way, the Rural Chaplaincy team visited nine rural primary schools and made a lasting impression on the pupils by highlighting the importance of farm safety, whilst promoting positive health and wellbeing for all.

Gareth Kirk, CEO, Action Cancer commenting on the Mission said: “Action Cancer were truly delighted to have been the health partner in such a wonderful collaborative partnership under the banner of MissionFarmStrong25.

"With its focus on physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing; Mission Farm Strong 25 provided us with an excellent opportunity to spread awareness of skin cancer and to promote our unique skin cancer detection service amongst farmers and the rural community. It was our privilege to have had our mobile Screening Unit “The Big Bus” with its onboard lifesaving skin and breast cancer detection services and health checks attend Enniskillen and Hilltown Marts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would also like to place on record our thanks to the Rural Chaplaincy team for arranging the Mission, to everyone who attended the marts and the pupils and staff from the local Primary Schools visited who very kindly and generously donated £4,556 in support of our cancer detection and support services”.

If you would like more information in support of your farm business and personal wellbeing, please visit the NI Farm Support hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone Rural Supports freephone confidential Support Line, 0800 138 1678 available Monday – Friday 9am-9pm.