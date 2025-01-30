Mission:FarmStrong is returning to a livestock mart near you

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mission:FarmStrong is back again this year and will be bigger and better than before at new livestock mart locations across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These awareness events are for all members of the farming community to encourage them to carefully consider their physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing.

The campaign is supported by the Rural Chaplaincy, Farm Families Health Checks, Health & Safety Executive NI, Rural Support, Ulster Farmers’ Union and the Northern Ireland Agri-Rural Health Forum; and this year the organisations have decided to hold this event in aid of Action Cancer, a local charity close to their hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Kenny Hanna, a member of the Rural Chaplaincy team and the instigator behind this awareness campaign said: “We are delighted to launch Mission:FarmStrong 2025 and this year it shall be in aid of Action Cancer.

Burkes New Holland Tractor ready to go in support of Mission:FarmStrong

"It is great to have so many different organisations from across the province coming together in support of the farmers and farm families’ business and personal well-being on their home soil.

"As an added bonus, the Rural Chaplaincy will be travelling to all six marts in a New Holland tractor, kindly sponsored by Burkes of Cornnascriebe and we will be meeting with eight local primary schools along the way to help promote our message of a positive health and wellbeing for all. We look forward to seeing you all at your local mart!”

Dates and locations of participating marts for the ‘Mission: Farm Strong’ events from 10.30am until close are:•

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday 17th February at Swatragh Mart

Thursday 20th February at Enniskillen Mart

Friday 21st February at Ballymena Mart

Saturday 22nd February at Markethill Mart

Monday 24th February at Omagh Mart

Saturday 1st March at Hilltown Mart

Group photo of the Mission:FarmStrong team in aid of Action Cancer

At the marts, farmers and farm families will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from Ulster Farmers’ Union, Health & Safety Executive NI, Rural Support and the Northern Ireland Agri-Rural Health Forum.

Individuals will also be able to avail of free health checks at all six marts which will be provided by the Farm Families Health Check Van and Action Cancer’s ‘Big Bus’ will be providing breast screening and health check clinics at the Enniskillen mart on Thursday 20th Feb and Markethill Mart on Saturday 1st March. To book an appointment for the ‘Big Bus’, please visit www.actioncancer.org/appointments.

Gareth Kirk, CEO, Action Cancer commented on this campaign: “Action Cancer is absolutely delighted to have been chosen as the beneficiary of this year’s Mission; Farm Strong Campaign and to support the Rural Chaplaincy team in their invaluable work amongst farmers and the rural community.

"With so many local farmers and their families being impacted by a cancer diagnosis, Mission Farm Strong provides us with a great platform to spread awareness of our free life-saving, early detection and support services. We know how generous the agricultural and rural community in Northern Ireland are and hope that we will raise much-needed funds, allowing us to continue to provide these vital services all across Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Burke (Burkes Tractors Owner), Rachel Mitchell (UFU), Lucy McCusker (Action Cancer), Helen McAuley (Farm Family Health Checks), Rev Kenny Hanna (Rural Chaplaincy) and Victoria Ross (Rural Support).

If you would like more information in support of your health and well-being, please visit the NI Farm Support hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone Rural Supports freephone confidential Support Line 0800 138 1678 available Monday – Friday 9am-9pm.

You can also speak with one of the nurses at the Farm Families Health Checks van or the Action Cancer Big Bus at your local participating mart if you have any health concerns.

If you would like to make a contribution in support of this campaign, please donate via the Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/missionfarm