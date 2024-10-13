Moderator’s praise for BB and GB

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Presbyterian Moderator Right Reverend Dr Richard Murray, has praised the work and the role of the Northern Ireland Boys’ Brigade (BBNI) and the Girls’ Brigade (GBNI) in Church life, saying their volunteers ‘should never underestimate the impact for good that they can have on the life of each young person who comes along…it makes a difference’.

Dr Murray was speaking at the BBNI’s East Antrim Battalion’s annual service at First Larne Presbyterian Church. He will also attend the Girls’ Brigade District Parade at Gardenmore Presbyterian Church this coming Sunday, having been with the BB at Ballyclare Presbyterian on Thursday evening.

““Like other churches, PCI has a longstanding and close relationship with the Northern Ireland Boys’ Brigade and Girls’ Brigade, both of which play a significant part in the life of our churches, our children and young people. It is also not uncommon for parents who don’t attend themselves, to send their kids along, many of whom have no other connection with Church, to enjoy a programme of activities that support their personal development and help them to explore the Christian faith,” Dr Murray said.

According to recent figures there are over 11,300 members of the Northern Ireland Boys’ Brigade, across 240 church groups (not just PCI congregations), which also includes County Donegal. In GBNI there are 18,500 girls enrolled in 269 companies. As two of the largest voluntary Christian youth organisations on these islands, they have a significant ministry in many Presbyterian congregations.

Dr Richard Murray (centre) with some of the volunteers and younger BBNI members

Praising the organisations, and those who serve as leaders, Dr Murray said, “Week in, week out, hundreds of volunteers throughout our denomination play a vital part in the lives of so many children and young people through the BB and GB, and I want to commend each of them for serving Christ in this way.”

The BBNI’s East Antrim Battalion service was attended by over 300 members from the different companies, Dr Murray talked about his theme for the year, ‘Mighty to Save’, focusing on the power of the resurrection of Jesus. He spoke of what it means and how it is not only the foundation and anchor of the Christian believer’s life, but the significant and eternal difference between Christianity and other world religions. Dr Murray also spoke about his time in the BB during an interview session with First Larne’s minister, Rev Dr Colin McClure.

“It was a really great service, and I was pleased to see so many at it. I also had the opportunity to talk about my time in the BB. I began in what was then called the ‘Robins’ until I was eight, moving to 84th Belfast Company in Lowe Memorial Presbyterian Church in Finaghy, south Belfast, until I was 18.

“But one thing I wanted to get across to today’s leaders, and this equally applies to those who lead in the GB, is that they should never underestimate the impact for good that they can have on the life of each young person who comes along. Even today, I am still so thankful for the experience, my time in the BB, and the time that my leaders, years ago now, invested in me, because it made a difference,” he said.

Dr Murray concluded by saying: "I want to encourage everyone in PCI who is involved in this special area of mission and ministry in our Church, as we advance Christ’s Kingdom, together.”