THE family of Conor Molloy have said their “hearts are shattered” after the 23-year-old Gilford man sadly passed away in Australia.

In an emotional Facebook post, brother Shay thanked everyone - from near and far - for their love, prayers and support.

He said: “Our beautiful Conor has peacefully passed away in Sydney, surrounded by people who loved him very deeply.

“Thank you to the staff and doctors at RPA in Sydney who cared for our Conor with such respect, kindness and love to him and our family & friends.

“Conor was the most loving, kind, funny big brother I could have ever asked to be in my life.

“Whoever met him, I know, will be thankful for the time with him. He was a very special person, a good man.”

He added: “Mum & dad, myself & sister thank everyone from the bottom of our broken hearts for all the support from our wee village Gilford, Ireland, Sydney, and round the world for our travel, prayers, candles, messages.

“Honestly, we felt every one of them and they will help carry us on our heartbroken journey back home to Ireland to lay our beautiful Conor to rest in forever peace. Love from your little bro xxx.”

A fundraising page to support Conor and his family, set up by the caring Gilford community, has raised almost £35,000.

Donations can be made via: www.gofundme.com/f/gilford-abc-fundraiser-for-the-molloy-family