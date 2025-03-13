Money available to improve community buildings in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon

The National Lottery Community Fund has reopened their Sustainable Community Buildings programme with revised criteria, to help more community groups in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area to make improvements to their buildings, reducing energy bills and cutting carbon emissions.

This comes as the first 12 grants have been awarded in the area.

In Armagh, Ballymacnab Community Development Association, Cormeen Social and Economic Regeneration Partnership, Lislea Development Association Ltd, Markethill District Enterprises, Mid Armagh Community Network, and Tullysaran Community Association have been awarded funding.

Banbridge based groups Donacloney LOL75 and Kinallen Rural Community Development Association have also received funding.

In the Craigavon area Conradh na Gaeilge Craobh na Lorgan (Lurgan Branch), Mayfair Business Centre Ltd, Portadown 2000, and Sarsfield Community Hall Management Group have been awarded funding.

These groups are saving between £600 and £6,000 per year through improvements such as solar panels, roof insulation, heat pumps, and energy efficient windows.

The Sustainable Community Buildings programme is reopening from Wednesday March 12 to Wednesday April 23. It provides professional advice, training and support, alongside capital grants of up to £50,000 for building improvements.

There will no longer be restrictions on groups applying due to organisational income, building age or if they have already carried out previous environmental improvements.

Kate Beggs, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Director, said: “We know demand is there. We used learning from previous rounds to reopen Sustainable Community Buildings with revised criteria, so we can help as many groups as possible to save money and support the environment, sharing learning with their community.

“Sustainable Community Buildings is only a first step in our environmental ambitions outlined in our strategy to 2030.

“We want all groups applying to any of our funding programme to consider the impact of their project on the environment. We continue to use learning and will be engaging with the sector on future plans.

“Well done to the groups awarded so far. We look forward to seeing what will be achieved.”

For more information on Sustainable Community Buildings from The National Lottery Community Fund visit: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/programmes/sustainable-community-buildings

If you would like advice about funding from The National Lottery Community Fund contact 028 9055 1455 or email [email protected].