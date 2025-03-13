Money available to improve community buildings in Mid Ulster

The National Lottery Community Fund has reopened their Sustainable Community Buildings programme with revised criteria, to help more community groups in the Mid Ulster area to make improvements to their buildings, reducing energy bills and cutting carbon emissions.

This comes as the first 11 grants have been awarded in Mid Ulster.

In the Dungannon area Bloomhill Rural Development Association, Clonoe Rural Development Agency, Coalisland & District Community Foodbank, Kilnaslee Community Development Group, and Lilac Cancer Support haven received funding.

In the Magherafelt area, Carntogher Community Association, Involve (NI), Kilcronaghan Youth Hostel, Knocknagin Hall Committee, and Sixtowns Cross Community Group have also been awarded funding.

Cookstown-based Rural Community Network (NI) has also received a grant.

These groups are saving between £800 and £6,000 per year through improvements such as solar panels with battery storage, roof insulation, LED lighting, and heating controls.

The Sustainable Community Buildings programme is reopening from Wed 12 March to Wed 23 April 2025. It provides professional advice, training and support, alongside capital grants of up to £50,000 for building improvements.

There will no longer be restrictions on groups applying due to organisational income, building age or if they have already carried out previous environmental improvements.

Kate Beggs, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Director, said: “We know demand is there. We used learning from previous rounds to reopen Sustainable Community Buildings with revised criteria, so we can help as many groups as possible to save money and support the environment, sharing learning with their community.

“Sustainable Community Buildings is only a first step in our environmental ambitions outlined in our strategy to 2030.

“We want all groups applying to any of our funding programme to consider the impact of their project on the environment. We continue to use learning and will be engaging with the sector on future plans.

“Well done to the groups awarded so far. We look forward to seeing what will be achieved.”

For more information on Sustainable Community Buildings from The National Lottery Community Fund visit: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/programmes/sustainable-community-buildings

If you would like advice about funding from The National Lottery Community Fund contact 028 9055 1455 or email [email protected].