More than just a walk in the park: Green Flag Awards celebrate the social value of our local parks across Northern Ireland

The social value of our green spaces was celebrated at the annual Green Flag Awards at Bangor Castle Walled Garden. The green heroes from across Northern Ireland, Queen's University Belfast, and the Department of Finance were recognised for the pivotal work they do in maintaining public spaces that provide a critical social value for the public.

A record-breaking 118 sites were awarded this year. This included 82 Green Flag Awards, and 36 Community Green Flags, for spaces managed by voluntary and community groups. Six Heritage Awards were given to sites who also demonstrated excellence in the care of their heritage elements. Four sites also received Green Flag NI Pollinator Awards.

This year, the focus of the awards is recognising the enormous social and environmental value that parks bring to our communities. The awards serve as a vital reminder to the public that our parks and green spaces are accessible to all throughout the year. We must celebrate and preserve them for future generations.

Looking after our green spaces plays a crucial role in supporting both wellbeing and biodiversity. The Green Flag programme sets international standards for our parks to strive toward and provides an important benchmark for the public to understand the quality of what is on their doorstep. This programme offers the opportunity to share best practice across different countries.

The Green Flags for Parks and Open Spaces Awards were celebrated at Bangor Castle Walled Garden in the Ards and North Down Borough Council area. L-R: CEO of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, Eric Randall; Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Gillian McCollum; Local Environmental Quality Manager for Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, Sinead Murray.

The Green Flag Award is an internationally recognised certification for quality environmental management for parks and open spaces. It has become increasingly sought after in Northern Ireland since the local programme was launched in 2008.

Sinead Murray, Local Environmental Quality Manager at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful who manage the Green Flag accreditation in Northern Ireland, said:“Our parks are local treasures that help our environment and our well-being. This year's awards have rightly focused on the social value that our green spaces deliver for all of us in Northern Ireland. As citizens, we should be proud of the high standards and the number of amazing spaces that are right on our doorstep. The Green Flag Awards serve as a timely reminder that environmental sustainability and well-being are inextricably linked. I encourage everyone to get out and enjoy their local Green Flag park. “

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “It’s hugely encouraging that this year a record-breaking number of sites have been awarded Green Flags in Northern Ireland.

“This is a respected accreditation recognised across 18 countries, setting a benchmark for high quality outdoor parks and green spaces which can help the public find the best areas to reconnect with nature.

“It’s also important to recognise the tireless work that goes into maintaining these spaces to make them such attractive facilities for their local communities. I would encourage everyone to get out and enjoy some time outdoors in their local Green Flag space.”