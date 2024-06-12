Morelli’s Ice Cream and Devil’s Churn collaborate on new fiery flavour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ireland’s oldest ice cream producer, Morelli’s Ice Cream, has partnered with Devil’s Churn and North Coast Smokehouse to create a brand-new ice cream flavour to tickle the tastebuds of sweet – and salted – treat fans this summer.

The limited edition ‘Devil’s Churn Ripple’ flavour is now on sale and will be available at selected Morelli’s Ice Cream outlets, while stock lasts.

The ice cream starts with Morelli’s multi award winning Double Cream Vanilla as a base and is rippled with Devil’s Churn Campfire Salted Caramel Sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Named after an iconic landmark and natural sea cave in Ballycastle, Devil's Churn is part of Naturally North Coast and Glens, an award-winning social enterprise committed to supporting small businesses and revitalising urban and rural times through the delivery of artisan markets.

Ruairdh Morrison (North Coast Smokehouse), Daniela Morelli, Eoin McConnell (Devil’s Churn)

The Devil’s Churn Campfire Sauce used for the collaboration is a rich dairy caramel sauce, handcrafted in small batches using the finest quality Northern Irish ingredients.

The sauce contains beechwood smoked sea salt, which is produced by North Coast Smokehouse, an award-winning Économusée, also located in Ballycastle.

In addition to the salt, the sauce features generous amounts of Northern Irish dairy products, including fresh cream and real butter, creating a decadent and smoky flavour. Morelli’s Ice Cream, Devil’s Churn and North Coast Smokehouse are all Great Taste Award-winning producers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are excited to partner with two fantastic brands to create ‘Devil’s Churn Ripple’ in time for summer,” said Daniela Morelli, Sales and Marketing Manager at Morelli’s Ice Cream.“We’re very proud of the new flavour and we’re looking forward to our customers trying it at selected Morelli’s scoop ice cream stockists.”

“It’s an honour to partner with one of the most iconic ice cream brands in Ireland to create this flavour,” added Eoin McConnell from Devil’s Churn. “Our award-winning Campfire Sauce is the perfect pairing with Morelli’s Double Cream Vanilla, and we’re so pleased with the finished product. Get yourself down to Morelli’s and give it a go!”

Morelli’s Ice Cream, Ireland’s oldest ice cream producer, was established in 1911 by Peter Morelli. Since then, the brand has flourished and expanded. The company currently has five family-run outlets and eleven branded stores in Northern Ireland as well as supplying Tesco, Dunnes Stores, Sainsbury’s and various independent retailers all across Ireland.

For more information about Morelli’s Ice Cream visit www.morellisices.com or on the brand’s social media - Facebook, Instagram and X.