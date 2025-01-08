Moria Farm & Construction Model Club raise almost £5k for Northern Ireland charity

Members of Moria Farm & Construction Model Club with Pamela Caldwell from Rural Support

Moria Farm & Construction Model Club held their annual Diorama Show in Templepatrick, in aid of Rural Support.

The club raised an incredible £4,612.46 to support the vital work of the charity.

Rural Support is the farm support charity for Northern Ireland and relies heavily on fundraisers such as this so that they can deliver their programmes and services to the farming community in their time of need.

This vital donation will help farmers and farm families across the province in support of their business and personal well-being; therefore, strengthening the health and resilience of the agri-sector in Northern Ireland.

To discuss a fundraising opportunity for the charity or to donate contact Pamela on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected]