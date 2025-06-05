Morrow Communications pursue a ‘Better ToMorrow’ with new net zero goal

Leading communications company Morrow Communications has set a target of becoming Northern Ireland’s first net zero communications consultancy to create a ‘Better ToMorrow’.

Partnering with energy accounting experts Carbon Fit, Morrow’s ambitious journey will see it achieve net zero across its operations by 2050 if not earlier. The firm’s clear and actionable Carbon Reduction Plan is in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) greenhouse gas (GHG) protocol.

With a focus on transparency, Morrow Communications has registered with the global Carbon Disclosure Project and has also signed the Business in the Community NI Climate Action Pledge. This is a public commitment to reducing GHG emissions by 50% by 2030 and working towards measuring and reporting scope 3 GHG emissions. Both are important steps along the way to becoming net zero contributors.

The announcement comes on World Environment Day, a global campaign to raise awareness and promote action for environmental protection. The company says its own sustainability action reflects the passion of the team to play its part in tackling the climate emergency and leading by example.

“With a wealth of experience in behavioural change and energy and environmental communications, we recognise the complexity of the climate challenge and it’s one we feel passionately compelled to tackle,” said Kieran Donnelly, Managing Director at Morrow Communications.

“This World Environment Day, we feel it’s important to showcase the power and benefits of environmental communications. Through our own sustainability storytelling hub, ‘A Better ToMorrow’, we help clients action the necessary change by pushing the boundaries of what environmental and behavioural change communications can do.

“From delivering communication services to clients who are focused on their sustainability agenda, it’s important for us to also focus on our own net zero targets and lead by example. We are proud of the great strides we’ve already made on our own journey to net zero with our Carbon Reduction Plan and believe reporting independently and openly ensures the greatest impact. We can see a day where we are not only achieving net zero but where we go beyond that to become climate positive.”

Morrow Communication’s experience across the sustainability agenda includes projects within the energy transition space, sustainable travel, waste management, sustainable food and supply chains as well as green finance.

The company was recently awarded ‘Sustainability Project of the Year’ at the 2025 Business Eye Sustainability and ESG Awards for its work with partners on the GeoEnergy NI project. It also picked up two 2025 PRCA Dare Awards for sustainability focused campaigns, again for GeoEnergy NI and for the Maritime Power-to-X project.

Clients within the sustainability space across the island of Ireland include Asda, AIB, Dale Farm, Mutual Energy, Maritime Power2X, ERG, RenewableNI, Department for Agriculture, Food and Marine and the Environment Protection Agency.

More information on the company’s sustainability communications expertise ‘A Better ToMorrow’, can be found on the company’s website: MorrowCommunications.com