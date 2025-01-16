Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BANBRIDGE author Graham Albert Logan has just published his latest book ‘Happiness and the Fulfilled Life’.

After 50 years of working, most recently in the field of mental health, the Chinauley Park man retired back in November.

Graham, who began writing in January 2020, is now looking forward to having more time to focus on his literary career.

“My plan is to continue writing, especially now that I have more time to devote to the tasks in hand with other ideas for further books at the embryonic stage.”

​Author Graham Albert Logan.

‘Happiness and the Fulfilled Life,’ a book of 365 motivational meditations, is the culmination of over two years of painstaking research and writing.

The reader is invited to think more deeply about what happiness and the fulfilled life really means for them, and what it could look like in the future.

Such a vast subject demands a kaleidoscopic approach, and this thought-provoking book does just that, taking in 12 dimensions throughout the year, one for each month.

January: The Historical Dimension: Hic habitat felicitas, Here dwells happiness.

February: The Philosophical Dimension: Everyone has a philosophy of life.

March: The Physical Dimension: All truly great thoughts are conceived while walking.

April: The Psychological Dimension: The mind matters and here’s how it works.

May: The Emotional Dimension: Getting a handle on our emotional life.

June: The Spiritual Dimension: To be spiritually dead is to be diabolically alive.

July: The Relational Dimension: We all have a strong need for connectivity and belonging.

August: The Attitudinal Dimension: The attitude of gratitude makes us happier.

September: The Biblical Dimension: The unfolding drama of redemption.

October: The Cultural Dimension: The spirit of the age.

November: The Musical Dimension: Music is the literature of the heart, it reaches into our soul.

December: The Practical Dimension: Practical steps for the journey of life.

The book provides short daily motivational meditations, and these only take a couple of minutes to read.

However, the in-depth and insightful observations provide a wealth of knowledge that will yield much food for thought for those seeking happiness and a fulfilled life.

Each day is set out with a motivational idea, a memorable quote, a journaling suggestion and a memo for meditation.

Graham’s book is available to purchase on Amazon priced at £12.99 (paperback).