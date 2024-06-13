Mrs Joan Christie Legacy Bursary Scheme Reopens for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mrs Joan Christie CVO, OBE Legacy Bursary Scheme which offers gifted young musicians, volunteers and schools the exciting opportunity to apply for a £1,000 bursary, reopens for another year.

The scheme was created in 2019 by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in recognition of the significant work carried out by the late Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE, former Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim. Two awards are available under each of the following three categories; Music, Volunteering and Horticulture.

Talented young musicians who live within the Borough are welcome to apply for the Music Bursary Award. The Council will award £1000 to each of the two successful applicants who can play a musical instrument or sing to a high standard.

Young volunteers who play an active role in a volunteering group within the Borough are invited to apply for the Volunteering Bursary Award. The Council will award two bursaries of £1,000 to two successful applicants and the organisations with whom the volunteer works will also receive an award of £1,000.

The 2022 winners

All candidates for the Music and Volunteering Bursary Awards must live within the Borough, be under 21 years of age on 31 August 2024 and must have not previously received a bursary from the Council for any reason.

Finally, the Council will award a Horticultural Bursary Award of £1000 to two schools within the Borough for the delivery of horticultural projects with the primary purpose to engage and inspire pupils with additional needs. Submissions should involve projects working with plants or garden and horticultural materials and features. Schools who apply must be recognised by the Education Authority.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kellysaid: “The Mrs Joan Christie CVO, OBE Legacy Bursary Scheme stands as a testament to the late Lord Lieutenant's belief that young people are the future of our Borough.

"Recognizing the importance of nurturing their interests and talents, Mrs. Christie took immense pleasure in personally awarding these bursaries to gifted musicians, dedicated youth volunteers, and schools delivering special education. I trust this Bursary Scheme will serve as a fitting legacy for all she represented.”

For more information or to apply for the Music Bursary, Volunteering Bursary or Horticultural Bursary Awards, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/Joan-Christie-Legacy-Bursary-Scheme