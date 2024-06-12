M&S helps raise more than £20,000 in a week to support young people's mental health in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

M&S colleagues and customers across Northern Ireland have raised more than £20,000 in the last week for young people’s mental health charity YoungMinds.

Colleagues from all 22 Marks & Spencer stores took part in big ‘fun-raiser’ activities in aid of the charity which provides information and support to young people who are experiencing difficulties with their mental well-being and their parents or guardians.

From sponsored bikeathons and live music in stores to themed family fun days and ‘pie a manager’ stations, stores across the region collected donations both in person and online.

The fundraising activities culminated in colleagues from a variety of stores taking part in a marathon hike between M&S stores on Friday.

Colleagues from M&S stores across the region arrive in M&S Lisburn as part of their marathon walk

The group of colleagues started at M&S Belfast and walked to the Lisburn store at Sprucefield via Newtownbreda, before then heading back to Belfast, calling in at the Malone and Boucher Road stores before finishing back where they started on Donegall Place on Friday evening.

Talking about the week’s fundraising efforts, Ryan Lemon, M&S regional manager for Northern Ireland said: “We have been blown away by the enthusiasm and generosity shown by colleagues and customers over the last week. I am extremely proud of the team here in Northern Ireland for helping to raise such a fantastic total in such a short space of time and I know the funds will be put to good use supporting young people and their families with their mental health.

“Part of our mission in undertaking these fundraising activities was also to raise awareness of the work YoungMinds does and, having seen our colleagues interacting with customers in our stores this last week, I can see the difference we can make when it comes to the important issue of protecting the mental health of younger generations. I look forward to seeing what else we achieve as part of our ongoing partnership with this brilliant charity.”

Olly Parker, head of external affairs at YoungMinds said: “We are blown away by the commitment, creativity and hard work of M&S colleagues and customers during the big 'fun-raiser week'. The money raised in Northern Ireland will help us reach more young people and the adults around them so that they know where to go to get support for their mental health.

The walkers covered more than 26 miles around the Greater Belfast area

"With record numbers of young people struggling with their mental health, this work is more vital and pressing than ever before. We are so grateful for the generous donations from M&S and proud to work with them on raising awareness of young people's mental health."