MULGREW Haulage is on a mission to make a difference this Christmas!

The Dromore-based firm is proud to be a supporter of Cash for Kids NI Mission Christmas 2024.

Mulgrew’s mission is to fill a lorry with new and unwrapped gifts, suitable for children and young people aged 0-18.

The charity’s mission is simple - Christmas for every child: “Winter is drawing in, and cost-of-living pressures are still weighing heavily on families across the UK. “For them, Christmas is a time of stark choices. Choices between heating their homes or buying food. Choices that strip away the magic of Christmas. No child should worry that Santa won't come.”

Ildiko & Danny with the gift truck.

Mulgrew Haulage is calling on staff, customers, the local community and businesses to ensure that its mission is a success.

A spokesperson said: “We will be acting as a gift collection point from our depots in Dromore and Culcavy and are open for gift drop-offs from 8am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday.

“We look forward to meeting you all in the weeks ahead. The last day for gift collection is Friday, December 13, when we will transport all the lovely gifts to the warehouse to make sure they get to the Big Man on time for Christmas Eve.”

The spokesperson added: “We try and do something for charity every year and this is a charity that a lot of staff have already been donating to for years.

“We thought offering drop off points at our Dromore and Hillsborough depots would make it easier for local people to donate. If successful this year, we would hope to make this an annual campaign.

“The charity has told us that, every year, there is a shortage of gifts for children between nine to 12 years of age, so we particularly appeal for presents for this age group. All support is very much appreciated.”

The gift drop-off locations are at: Dromore Depot: Holm Factory, 21 Lurgan Road, Dromore, BT25 1HH. Culcavy Depot: Aghnatrisk Road, Hillsborough, BT26 6JJ.

You can also donate at: www.cashforkidsgive.co.uk/.../mulgrew-haulage-ltd/