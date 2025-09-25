​FAMILY and friends of Banbridge’s new centenarian, Muriel Mehaffey, have been marking the milestone occasion.

The ‘birthday girl’, who turned 100 on Monday (September 22), has had a steady stream of callers at her Osbourne Gardens home, bringing their well-wishes and congratulations.

Muriel’s family describe her as a “remarkable lady” who has a “wonderful life”.

Last Saturday, Muriel had a birthday party in Bannside Presbyterian Church Hall, with 100 invited guests.

Then, on Sunday, the Bannside congregation held a special celebration after the morning service.

Muriel has also received a birthday card from King Charles and Queen Camilla, and a beautiful letter from Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

The borough’s Lord Mayor, Alderman Stephen Moutray, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rev. Trevor Gribben and Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart, have also visited to offer their congratulations.

Muriel Mehaffey was born in New York on September 22, 1925.

Her father owned a grocer’s store in New York, but, unfortunately, he died suddenly when Muriel was just six.

When she was 10 years old, Muriel and her mother (Margaret) travelled across the Atlantic by boat and came back to Banbridge.

They went to live at Muriel’s grandparents’ farm on the Ballymoney Road.

Muriel never married, and her cousins' children are her closest family, they adore her.

Muriel ready to cut her beautiful birthday cake.

She studied at Banbridge Academy and found her love of hockey there.

She worked in the Department of Finance within the Civil Service, and retired in 1984 - when her mother was 99. Her mother lived until she was 101 and eight months.

Muriel was the first person to move into the row of houses at Osbourne Gardens and has lived there for 87 years.

She was a member of the Bannside choir for a lifetime, and her hobbies have included gardening, travelling, co-pilot rally driving, competing in the circuit of Ireland twice and enjoying socialising and playing at Banbridge hockey and golf club.

According to her family, her mind is “as sharp as a pin”.

“Muriel has a wonderful life, and her house is like a little dolls’ house. Everything is perfect.

“She has a lot of support… Ann’s Home Care, the district nursing team and Dr. McCloskey are absolute angels, they are so good to her.”

The relative added: “We’ve partied all weekend and it’s been lovely!

“Muriel selected the music and pre-recorded a speech which was played at the party on Saturday, then we had cake and a beautiful afternoon tea.

“Everyone got a bookmark for their Bible as they were leaving, thanking them for being there and part of her 100-year journey.”

The final word goes to the centenarian herself. When asked how it feels to be 100, Muriel said: “It’s no different from yesterday [when I was 99].

“I’ve always tried to keep myself active over the years. There’s no secret to it… just keep going the way you are.

“Everyone has been so kind. Banbridge people are very good; I wouldn't want to live anywhere else.”