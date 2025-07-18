Musician Áine Duffy challenging the lack of female visibility in the Irish music scene

All female line up to play protest gig at former women’s prison, Elizabeth Fort

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“No female headliners? No problem” said Cork musician Áine Duffy when she saw a lack of gender diversity on the upcoming Live at the Marquee series. In response she, working in partnership with Cork City Council and the Night Time Economy, has organised "Don't Touch My Knob", a one-nighter featuring an all-female lineup including MC and comedian Sinéad Quinlan, Ria Rua, electronic DJ Nathalie Mac and Duffy herself. Now a reclaimed space for unseen talent, Elizabeth Fort was chosen as the venue for its significant role in history as a female prison and deportation centre between 1822 and 1837.

Duffy explains, “Join us for a powerhouse protest gig celebrating incredible female artists, too often hidden by corporate gatekeepers. No female headliners at the Marquee and just 2% females on the airwaves. We’re taking back the stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the first time Duffy has taken matters into her own hands. During the pandemic, with live music on its knees, she first built her own passive small home and then used those skills to convert a donkey box into a convertible stage, the Duffbox, allowing her to travel and perform safely; she now rents the box out to musicians who would otherwise find the costs of touring prohibitive. The Duffbox saw Áine featured on The Brendan O’Connor Show RTE 1,BBC, TodayFM, 2FM, Ireland AM, Nuacht, RTE, TG4, Virgin Media, the Irish Times, Self build magazine, Newstalk and more. In 2024 Áine began presenting her own radio show called “Blas”, the Irish word for taste and accent, celebrating Irish based artists staying true to their stories, art and culture.

Áine Duffy in concert

Duffy, a singer, songwriter and guitarist from Bandon, has previously toured the world, including in the US, Spain, Italy, and Canada with her music which blends Rock, RnB and dance. Lyrically, Duffy’s music is as sharp as it is catchy; biting commentary is delivered with a dose of sarcasm and a sense of fun, making her music both thought-provoking and engaging. On her recent single Duffy says "I wrote ‘Rooting for You’ touching on a vulnerable place, when you are rooting for someone, and can only hope they are rooting for you back. Especially when you are really trying! I hope it's an audio hug for the listener and I intend it to be comforting in these uncertain times. Hugs, I'm rooting for you."

Rooting For You is out now.

Don’t Touch My Knob is on August 1 at Elizabeth Fort. Tickets €20 from Eventbrite.ie

Follow Áine Duffy