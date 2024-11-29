Musicians’ Union Appoints First-Ever Permanent Officer for Northern Ireland

The Musicians’ Union (MU) is proud to announce the appointment of its first-ever dedicated Regional Officer for Northern Ireland, marking a historic moment for the Union and musicians across the region. This groundbreaking role reflects the MU’s ongoing commitment to supporting musicians throughout the UK and providing specialised support tailored to the needs of the Northern Irish music community.

The MU are delighted that Charlene Hegarty, known for her stellar work at the Oh Yeah Music Centre previously, will work as part of the Scotland and Northern Ireland team and with a remit to develop the union’s work in Northern Ireland. Charlene is a well-known face and natural advocate for working musicians by nature and as a passionate member of the local music scene. Based permanently in Northern Ireland, Charlene will be responsible for engaging with local musicians and a range of industry stakeholders to ensure the voice of the Northern Irish music community is heard at every level.The MU’s Regional Officer will provide critical on-the-ground support in areas such as contract negotiations, legal assistance, and career development. Musicians in Northern Ireland will now have better access to the Union’s services, which include safeguarding members’ rights, lobbying for improved working conditions, and advocating for increased funding for the arts.Caroline Sewell, Regional Organiser for Scotland and Northern Ireland at the Musicians’ Union, said: "This is a landmark appointment for the Musicians' Union and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to musicians in every part of the UK. Northern Ireland has a vibrant and unique music scene, and having a dedicated officer based there will allow us to better serve our members' needs and advocate on their behalf." Charlene Hegarty, newly appointed Regional Officer for Northern Ireland, added: "I will work tirelessly to make sure the working musicians of Northern Ireland feel the full power of the Musicians Union on their side. This is an important progress point for Northern Ireland and the Musicians Union and I believe the musicians of the region can now feel more confident and supported in the important work they do." This new role comes at a pivotal time for the music industry in Northern Ireland, which continues to produce world-class talent across a wide variety of genres. The MU’s permanent presence in the region will strengthen local networks, bolster advocacy efforts, and provide greater access to the Union’s national and international resources. Musicians' Union are hosting a ‘Show One to Showcase' Panel & Mixer’ event at the Oh Yeah Music Centre, Belfast on Tuesday 3rd December from 5- 8pm.