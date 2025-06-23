Narrow margin loss for Lurgan on the Newcastle Green

Newcastle 86 (6) Lurgan A 82(1)

Lurgan A travelled to Newcastle for a bottom of the league clash. Both teams desperately needing points to give them any hope of staying in the top division. The home side got off to a flying start and after 5 ends they were up on all four rinks and leading on the overall score by 15 shots.

Lurgan started to get to grips with a tricky green and by the halfway point were only behind by 2 shots. The Newcastle rinks skipped by Aidan McHugh and Edward Smyth started to pull away from their opposition to give the home side a 9 shot advantage going into the home straight.

However, on the two end rinks Ronan Cregan’s four had built up a 16-shot lead and Nigel Hamilton’s rink had clawed their way back to level their score. This meant that the teams were all square going into the last end. Unfortunately for Lurgan the home side held their nerve to gain a 4-shot victory leaving Lurgan with only 1 point from their trip to the seaside.

Twice now Lurgan have narrowly lost out to teams in the relegation places. Over the second half of the season they will need to find a way to close out such games if they have any hope of staying in Division 1. Next up is a home match against the mighty Bangor.