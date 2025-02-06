FORMER Donard School student, Nathan Pierson, is embarking on his final fundraising campaign for charity - and he’s hoping it will be the biggest and best to date!

Over the last decade, talented photographer Nathan has raised an impressive £80,744.85 for a wide range of causes, including the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, IncredABLE and Donard School.

Now, as he celebrates 10 years of fundraising, he has launched his latest challenge to raise £20,000 for Angel Wishes NI and reach a new overall target of £100,000.

Angel Wishes NI is a Northern Ireland charity dedicated to supporting children with cancer and terminal illnesses.

​’SuperNat’ aka Nathan Pierson is marking 10 years of fundraising for charity.

“This year marks my final fundraising journey, and I’m so excited to be working with Angel Wishes NI,” said 28-year-old Nathan, who was awarded the 2018 Regional UTV Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year for Northern Ireland, and the 2016 Lidl Local Hero Award for his fundraising efforts.

“Their work is incredibly important, and I want to help support the families and children who rely on their services.”

Nathan’s decision to support Angel Wishes NI comes after being moved by the charity’s mission to provide vital support to children and families in need.

“The strength and resilience of these children and their families is inspiring,” he added. “I want to help ease their burden and bring some positivity to their lives.”

To achieve his goal, Nathan aka ‘SuperNat’ will take on a series of high-profile challenges throughout 2025, with more events to be announced soon.

His current challenge schedule includes:

10k a Day for 10 Days Challenge: March 24 - April 2

SuperNat Cycle Challenge (Newry to Oxford Island): Saturday, May 17

SuperNat Way Challenge: Saturday, June 28

SuperNat Slieve Binnian 10-Year Celebration Walk: Saturday, August 2

Nathan encourages everyone to support his efforts by donating, sponsoring, or sharing his campaign.

Donations can be made via his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/supernat10yearsfundraisingcampaign

“This is my final fundraising campaign, and I’m asking for your help to make it the biggest and most impactful one yet,” Nathan said.

“Every donation, every share, and every bit of support makes a huge difference.”

‘SuperNat’ is dedicated to finishing his fundraising journey on a high note and leaving behind a lasting legacy for Angel Wishes NI.

His final campaign will not only help provide much-needed support to children and families but also inspire others to take part in giving back to their communities.

To follow SuperNat’s fundraising journey and learn more about his work, visit the social media pages for Fundraising for All Heroes and Nat Photography Northern Ireland on Facebook and Instagram.