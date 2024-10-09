National Lottery grants awarded in Antrim and Newtownabbey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded over £250,000 to five organisations in the Antrim and Newtownabbey areas in their latest round of funding, helping improve the lives of people of all ages and abilities.

This includes C21 Theatre Company which is based in Newtownabbey and received a £187,347 grant to work with 14 care homes across Northern Ireland to support older people to tell their stories, feel valued and have a voice.

The project will reduce isolation, improve health and wellbeing, and provide training and resources for staff to deliver similar reminiscence work in the future.

Stephen Kelly, C21 Creative Director, said: “Over the next two years we’ll empower older people and those who care for them through the sharing of their experiences, stories and viewpoints, using creative reminiscence techniques.

Nursing home residents working with c21 Facilitator, Dr. Geraldine Gallagh

“We will also design an eight-week reminiscence programme with accompanying toolboxes as a resource for Northern Ireland care settings to continue this work. Thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund and National Lottery Players for making our project possible.”

Also receiving funding in the local area are BEAMA Education CIC, Crumlin United Football and Social Club, Friends of Antrim Castle Gardens and Homeless Connect in Mullusk.

These grant awards come as The National Lottery Community Fund announced a new multi-million pound funding programme, ‘Strengthening Communities,’ to support people in greatest need, investing £20 million each year across Northern Ireland.

Strengthening Communities is different from previous programmes delivered by The Fund, as it will award grants to projects that focus on preventing problems before they arise and prioritise those experiencing poverty, discrimination and disadvantage. It will also support people to fulfil their potential, be more involved in their communities and improve their lives.

BEAMA directors Timmy Stewart and John Walls with staff and participants from their youth programme

This new programme comes from The Fund’s strategy to 2030, ‘It starts with community,’ and will start by targeting two of its mission areas: help children and young people thrive and enable people to live healthier lives.

Multi-year grants of up to £500,000 will be available and it will open to applications on Monday 21 October 2024. Organisations applying will be expected to show how their project has made a difference and how they will measure that impact.

Paul Sweeney, Northern Ireland Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, announcing this new programme, said: “We’re delighted to launch Strengthening Communities, which takes the best of what we’ve done before and builds on our work to make communities stronger, healthier and more inclusive.

“We want to fund projects, led by communities, that focus on early intervention and building strength – equipping people with the skills, networks and resources to protect them from adverse experiences and break negative cycles. We know that this type of preventative support works best.

Staff from The National Lottery Community Fund met with Homeless Connect and Simon Community

“I want to pay tribute to all the National Lottery funded projects, like these awarded in Antrim and Newtownabbey that continue to step up for communities to support people in need. We look forward to working with them and seeing what can be achieved.”

This year marks 30 years since the first National Lottery draw in 1994, and thanks to those who play the games and raise £30 million for good causes each week, £786 million has been awarded to communities across Northern Ireland over this time.

Groups with ideas for funding are encouraged to get in touch to discuss their idea on 028 9055 1455 or email [email protected].

For more information on all funding available from The National Lottery Community Fund visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/NorthernIreland.