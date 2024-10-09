National Lottery grants awarded in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded over £400,000 to 11 organisations in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas in their latest round of funding, helping improve the lives of people of all ages and abilities.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes The Paul Russell Foundation in Dromore which received a £15,805 grant over two years to run a bereavement support group and a social club for adults with learning and physical disabilities. The project will provide a safe space for people to come together, take part in activities, and improve their wellbeing.

Jane Russell, founder of The Paul Russell Foundations said: “As a new group, set up in memory of our son Paul, we are so thankful to be awarded this grant. Our group is for adults with learning/physical disabilities to come together socially in our community. The money will support the costs of rental of premises, outings, bus hire, and hospitality over the next two years. Thank you, this means so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drumgor Detached Youth Work Project was also awarded a £304,605 grant to engage and empower young people from Brownlow and north Lurgan. Over three years the project will help young people to cope with challenges in their lives, use their voice to help shape policies, build their leadership skills, and develop a sense of pride and connection to their local communities.

Members of The Paul Russell Foundation’s Pringle Club

Also receiving funding in the local area are Rathfriland WI, Sound Friends, St Patrick’s Youth Club Keady, 5th Portadown Scout Group, Ballymacmaine Community Group, Keady Men's Shed, Lislea Development Association Ltd, Loughbrickland Rural Youth Group, Seagoe Community Hub.

These grant awards come as The National Lottery Community Fund announced a new multi-million pound funding programme, ‘Strengthening Communities,’ to support people in greatest need, investing £20 million each year across Northern Ireland.

Strengthening Communities is different from previous programmes delivered by The Fund, as it will award grants to projects that focus on preventing problems before they arise and prioritise those experiencing poverty, discrimination and disadvantage. It will also support people to fulfil their potential, be more involved in their communities and improve their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new programme comes from The Fund’s strategy to 2030, ‘It starts with community,’ and will start by targeting two of its mission areas: help children and young people thrive and enable people to live healthier lives.

Members of St Patrick’s Youth Club Keady on a hiking trip in the Mourne Mountains

Multi-year grants of up to £500,000 will be available and it will open to applications on Monday 21 October 2024. Organisations applying will be expected to show how their project has made a difference and how they will measure that impact.

Paul Sweeney, Northern Ireland Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, announcing this new programme, said: “We’re delighted to launch Strengthening Communities, which takes the best of what we’ve done before and builds on our work to make communities stronger, healthier and more inclusive.

“We want to fund projects, led by communities, that focus on early intervention and building strength – equipping people with the skills, networks and resources to protect them from adverse experiences and break negative cycles. We know that this type of preventative support works best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to pay tribute to all the National Lottery funded projects, like these awarded in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, that continue to step up for communities to support people in need. We look forward to working with them and seeing what can be achieved.”

This year marks 30 years since the first National Lottery draw in 1994, and thanks to those who play the games and raise £30 million for good causes each week, £786 million has been awarded to communities across Northern Ireland over this time.

Groups with ideas for funding are encouraged to get in touch to discuss their idea on 028 9055 1455 or email [email protected].

For more information on all funding available from The National Lottery Community Fund visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/NorthernIreland.