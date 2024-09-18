National Youth Choir in good voice after Power NI donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teachers and singers at the National Youth Choir of Northern Ireland (NYCNI) have enjoyed several successful summer courses thanks, in part, to support from the region’s leading energy provider.

Power NI, through its Helping Hands initiative, donated £600 to help fund the courses for NYCNI’s Junior, Training and Senior choirs, and support singers in need through the bursary fund.

Amy Bennington and Lucy McCullough nominated NYCNI – previously known as Ulster Youth Choir and established in 1999 to provide the best of the province’s young singers with the highest quality vocal and choral coaching – to receive funding through the Power NI initiative.

With Amy having previously served on the NYCNI board of directors, she said it was a worthwhile cause. “I am absolutely delighted that NYCNI has received the £600 funding for the summer courses,” said Amy.

Pictured (L-R) is Andrew Nunn (NYCNI) Amy Bennington (Power NI) and Laura Salt (NYCNI)

“I am particularly pleased that the money has helped to support young singers who may not have been able to take part due to financial barriers. It is important any young person who wants to take part in this amazing choral experience, can.”

Each year, NYCNI works with talented young singers aged between eight and twenty-four for both Easter and Summer courses and concerts, as well as term-time school workshops.

Laura Salt – the NYCNI Co-Chair – said: “We’re thrilled to receive this Helping Hands donation from Power NI as it gives a much-needed boost to our bursary fund for our summer courses.

“Our young people are always telling us about the positive impact our NYCNI courses have on their lives and with this money, young people that may not have previously been able to get this experience are not left out and can join in on the fantastic vocal and choral training.”

Helping Hands is a community fund that allows Power NI staff to select an organisation they want to support by contributing to the cost of equipment or the running of an event. Since it was created, it has donated thousands of pounds to worthwhile causes in Northern Ireland.