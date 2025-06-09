NB Housing has completed its first new social housing development in Lisburn. New tenants are now settling into the homes in Leamington Place, while the housing association is developing further projects in the Lisburn area.

The Leamington Place scheme provides 12 new high quality homes, made up of 10 two-bedroom, three-person apartments, along with 2 one-bedroom, two-person apartments designed specifically for wheelchair users. These modern, accessible homes are designed to meet the diverse needs of residents and create a strong foundation for community living.

The total investment in Leamington Place was £2.56 million, with £1.87 million in funding support from the Department for Communities.

NB Housing was formed in 2014 with the merger of Filor Housing and Flax Housing Association. At that time the management board of each community-based association believed they could achieve more by joining together as their ethos and mission were to provide high quality social housing for those in need.

NB Housing has completed its first development in Lisburn - 12 homes at Leamington Place.

Over the last 10 years, they have significantly grown as a valued provider of social housing, and now have housing developments right across Northern Ireland, in places such as Cookstown, Larne, Ballymena, Ballynahinch and now Lisburn. They manage a housing portfolio of over 1,100, have 67 new units in construction and are planing to commence 57 new units in 2025-26.

Speaking as the new tenants moved it, NB Housing Director of Development John Brooks said: "We are incredibly proud to complete our first ever scheme in Lisburn. Leamington Place delivers safe, modern, and accessible homes for a range of needs. With vital support from the Department for Communities, we’re helping to meet growing demand for social housing in the area. This is just the beginning for NB Housing in Lisburn, and we’re excited to keep building on this momentum.

“Access to quality social and affordable housing remains a critical issue in Northern Ireland, with demand continuing to rise. New developments like Leamington Place play a vital role in addressing this need, providing stability, dignity, and opportunity for individuals and families alike.”

NB Housing currently working on two further schemes in development in the Lisburn area. The first, located on Bridge Street, Lisburn, will consist of nine one-bedroom, two-person apartments, designed to offer comfortable and efficient living for single occupants and couples.

The second, at Kingsway in Dunmurry, is part of the Housing for All programme and will deliver fourteen two-bedroom, three-person apartments for general needs housing.