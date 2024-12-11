Nearly 6,000 cyclist and motorcyclist casualties in Northern Ireland over a decade – Experts warn true figures may be higher
Data analysed by RTA Law has revealed there have been 2,889 motorcycle user casualties over the past 10 years.
United Kingdom - 176,926
Great Britain - 174,037
Scotland - 5,896
Wales - 5,808
Northern Ireland - 2,889
With regard to deaths, the government data revealed 87 motorcycle users have lost their lives on Northern Ireland’s roads.
United Kingdom - 3409
Great Britain - 3322
England - 2834
Scotland - 273
Wales - 215
Northern Ireland – 87
When it comes to pedal cyclists, Northern Ireland saw 2,949 casualties over the past 10 years.
United Kingdom - 177,755
Great Britain - 174,806
England - 164,260
Scotland - 6,395
Wales - 4,151
Northern Ireland - 2,949
Regarding deaths, 18 pedal cyclists have died in Northern Ireland over the past 10 years.
United Kingdom - 1063
Great Britain - 1045
England - 925
Scotland - 70
Wales - 50
Northern Ireland - 18
"These statistics might only be the tip of the iceberg," said Rod Mitchell from RTA Law, who analysed the data.
"We believe the actual number of motorcycle and cyclist casualties could be significantly higher due to underreporting and limitations in data collection methods."
"Many incidents, especially those involving minor injuries, often go unreported," he continued. "There are also discrepancies in how data is recorded and processed between different agencies, which can lead to an underestimation of the true scale of the problem."
"It's crucial that we address these gaps in data to fully understand and tackle the risks faced by motorcyclists and cyclists," Mitchell added.
"Only with accurate information can effective measures be implemented to improve road safety across the country."