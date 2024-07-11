Nelson appeals to Lockhart to work together to make Upper Bann best place to live

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sinn Féin councillor Catherine Nelson has appealed to DUP MP Carla Lockhart to embrace the spirit of partnership and to work together to make Upper Bann the best place to live.

Speaking following the MP’s appearance at the councils Planning Committee, Councillor Nelson said: “It’s deeply disappointing that the first duty of our newly elected MP was to appear before a council planning committee in an attempt to block a dual-language street sign application.

“It’s also frustrating for the people of Woodside who once again have been denied dual-signage despite following the correct council processes and having the required support of residents.

“People want politicians to work together to deliver on the things that matter to them, to better their lives and to deliver positive change.

“There is a thriving and growing Irish language community across our council area, with people from all communities learning the language.

“To help that continue flourishing, we must all work collectively to ensure that our Irish language community is supported and encouraged.

“I would urge the local MP to embrace the spirit of equality and partnership and work with the rest of us to ensure Upper Bann is the best possible place to live for all.”