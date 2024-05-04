Nelson encourages expressions of interest as part of the fit for future scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mrs. Nelson said: "The Fit for Future scheme is aimed at breathing new life into town centres across the borough, and we know only too well that Lurgan's once vibrant centre has suffered badly for years now.

This scheme presents an opportunity to make a tangible difference to this situation, supporting commercial property owners and tenants to invest in their buildings in order to reduce long term vacancy, attract new tenants and improve the external aesthetics of the streetscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Therefore I am encouraging any landlords who have vacant properties in our town centre to seriously consider this funding programme and help in the regeneration of the town."

National World