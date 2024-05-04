Nelson encourages expressions of interest as part of the fit for future scheme
Mrs. Nelson said: "The Fit for Future scheme is aimed at breathing new life into town centres across the borough, and we know only too well that Lurgan's once vibrant centre has suffered badly for years now.
This scheme presents an opportunity to make a tangible difference to this situation, supporting commercial property owners and tenants to invest in their buildings in order to reduce long term vacancy, attract new tenants and improve the external aesthetics of the streetscape.
"Therefore I am encouraging any landlords who have vacant properties in our town centre to seriously consider this funding programme and help in the regeneration of the town."
"Council will be opening for a 2nd call for Expressions of Interest for Fit for Future grant scheme from Friday 10th May at 9.00am to Friday 21st June at 12.00pm. There will be a phone clinic on Tuesday 7th – Thursday 9th May (9am to 1pm each day) for anyone who has queries about the grant scheme."