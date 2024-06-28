New album from Coleraine's Philip Henry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coleraine artist releases new album.Philip Henry is probably best known on the North Coast for being a novelist, writing about vampires, ghosts and all sorts of macabre beings in his North Coast Bloodlines series of novels, which now has eleven volumes. The author also writes and directs his own movies, but still finds time for his first love, music.

"I got my first guitar when I was fifteen," says Philip, "and wrote my first song shortly after. The technology didn’t exist back then for me to record it in any sort of professional way, so that ode to unrequited teenage love is, thankfully, lost forever."

Despite playing in several cover bands over the years as his guitar playing improved, Philip always wanted to write and record his own songs. ‘I just didn’t have the money to spend on a recording studio, but the idea of layering instruments and vocals fascinated me,’ he explains. ‘I would watch as many documentaries as I could on the recording process. Even if I didn’t like the band or artist, I would still watch it to see if there was anything I could learn.’

Fortunately, the digital revolution brought with it the ability the record to a professional standard in your own home and at an affordable price. ‘When you’re in a studio the pressure is on. Every minute is costing you money. But when you record at home you can do as many takes as you have to and it’s not costing anything.’

Philip’s first home-recorded album was 2018’s Songs About Girls. ‘

"It was a steep learning curve. Now that I had the recording software, I needed to learn how to use it," he said.

"I could play all the instruments and sing all the vocals. The only thing I couldn’t do was play drums. So I had to learn how to program them, which is probably the reason the drums on Songs About Girls are so over the top,’ he laughs. ‘Real drummers have told me I’m doing bizarre things that drummers just wouldn’t do."

For Jupiter, the drums were recorded by a real drummer. After studying Performing Arts at Causeway Institute, Ballymoney, Philip went to Barnsley College to study Music Technology. While there he started a band with a few classmates. ‘We were called Pigs in Space'.

Philip recalls:. "We only ever played one gig, at Barnsley’s Student Union. We had the most bizarre setlist, covering everyone from Chris Isaak to Michael Jackson.

"During lockdown I got in touch with the guys from Pigs in Space and I happened to mention to our drummer, Paul Crewe, about the trouble I’d had programming the drums for Songs About Girls. Paul immediately volunteered to play drums for me on Jupiter. I would send him the demos and he would record the drum tracks in his home studio and send them back to me. Broadband is such a blessing,’ says Philip. ‘My drummer lives in the south of England and we can still make music together. It’s amazing."

This sparked an idea to get the whole band back together for one song on the album. "I had this song my housemate Richard Bottomley-Mason and I had written while in Barnsley. We were both big X-Files fans and had written a song called Circle the Earth, about being abducted by aliens. Since this was the only song on the album that isn’t written solely by me, it seemed perfect for the Pigs in Space reunion.

"I sent Richard and our bass player Robert Frost the demo, and they sent back their contributions. So even though we were never in the same room, we’re all playing together on that track and it sounds epic."

Where his last album was a collection of love, or in some cases anti-love, songs, the lyrics on Jupiter touch on much deeper issues.

"I think I’m more confident with the technology now, and the lyrics reflect what’s going on in the head of someone whose last birthday marked half a century on this planet.’ Philip continues, ‘It’s still upbeat and touches on a lot of my different musical influences, but I hope listeners will find meaning in the lyrics and enjoy the music as well.: "In The Planets suite by Gustav Holst, he called Jupiter “the bringer of jollity” and I have the same hope for my Jupiter too, because in these trying times we could all use a little more jollity."