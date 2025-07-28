New bin collections coming your way – Recycle more, waste less

From September 2025, residents in Antrim, Randalstown, Crumlin, Templepatrick, Toome and surrounding areas will see some exciting changes to how their bins are collected – all part of a plan to make waste services more efficient, greener and easier for everyone.

As part of a new waste harmonisation programme, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is introducing a weekly wheelie box collection, a modern and more effective way to sort and collect recyclables. This new recycling container will replace the current blue mixed recycling bin, allowing residents to recycle even more, including glass bottles and jars, textiles, paper and cardboard, food and drink cans, plastic pots, tubs and trays.

The wheelie box will offer greater capacity and more frequent collections, weekly rather than fortnightly, making it easier for residents to recycle more materials from home. Alongside this change, a new, streamlined black bin will be introduced for residual waste.

Michael Laverty, Director of Sustainability at the Council said:

“The new recycling service will allow households to recycle their glass and textiles along with their other recyclables in their new wheelie boxes, which have been operating very successfully throughout the rest of the Borough for more than a decade.

“Harmonising collections across these remaining areas will create a more efficient service, save money on waste disposal costs, and help the Council to meet its recycling targets of 70% by 2035. This is another step in our ongoing efforts to create a cleaner, greener Borough that protects and preserves our environment for future generations."

Residents will receive full information by post closer to the rollout, including details about the new bins and how to use them. The Council will also be running a series of information sessions in August, and residents are invited to come along and hear more about the new service before it begins in September.

Why this is good news for residents (and the planet):

More recycling, less waste – easy, weekly collections mean residents can recycle more from home.

– easy, weekly collections mean residents can recycle more from home. Supports local jobs – over 75% of what you recycle in the wheelie box can be processed right here in Northern Ireland.

– over 75% of what you recycle in the wheelie box can be processed right here in Northern Ireland. Cleaner recycling – separating materials at home helps reduce contamination and improves recycling quality.

– separating materials at home helps reduce contamination and improves recycling quality. Better for the environment –less waste going to landfill means lower emissions, cleaner air, and a healthier Borough for everyone.