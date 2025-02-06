BRIGHT New-Bridge student Kayla Roberts delivered a powerful and passionate speech on the importance of tackling violence against women at a public speaking event in Stormont last Friday.

Entitled ‘2048:The Future Starts Now’, the event saw Kayla share how she envisages Northern Ireland in 2048.

The New-Bridge student was one of only 12 chosen from this year’s SistersIN Leadership Programme cohort to address Stormont’s Senate Chamber.

Back in September, Kayla submitted a short video of where she saw Northern Ireland by 2048.

​New-Bridge Integrated College’s Kayla Roberts addresses the Senate Chamber in Stormont.

Along with 11 other young women from schools across Northern Ireland, she was selected to undergo intensive public speaking training online with Banbridge’s Sinéad Lunny (Vocalis Public Speaking), Cormac Walsh (4Voices) and Éadaoin McCann (McCANN VA).

Sinéad explained: “This is the second year that we have worked with SistersIN on this fabulous public speaking event.

“Each girl drafted their own speech and Cormac and I tweaked the content, worked on delivery and gave advice to each speaker on presenting their speech at Stormont without notes.

“Kayla was a joy to work with, intelligent, articulate and opinionated.

“I said in the Senate Chamber that she sounded like a future lawyer.

“She is a fabulous communicator and a persuasive orator.

"The future is certainly in safe hands!”

Kayla was joined at Friday’s event in Parliament Buildings by New-Bridge head girl Katie McMinn who, last year, delivered her speech on the importance of integration.

A college spokesperson said: “We are extremely proud of Kayla and all the hard work undertaken in recent weeks, working alongside Vocalis and 4Voices in preparation for the event.

“She spoke with such eloquence and passion about such a topical issue, as did the 10 other women.

“What an amazing evening! Well done Kayla!

“We have no doubt that Kayla will go on to do great things in the future and inspire many.”