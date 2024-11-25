New chief for Brain Injury Matters

Gerard Anderson has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of charity Brain Injury Matters.

Gerard joins the charity from the Child Brain Injury Trust, where he is Head of Brain Injury Services. He is also Secretary of the Northern Irland Neurological Charities Alliance and has worked with the Cedar Foundation.

Gerard has a proven track record in enhancing the wellbeing of those affected by acquired brain injury. His compassionate leadership makes him an excellent fit to lead Brain Injury Matters forward. In his new role he will strengthen the charity’s services, expand its outreach and focus on continuing to make a positive impact on the lives of those using Brain Injury Matters’ services.

Brain injury is a lifelong chronic condition that is potentially one of the most devastating disabilities, with a huge variety of effects due to the complexity of the brain. Acquiring a brain injury is a life changing event.

Gerard Anderson is the new CEO of Brain Injury Matters

An Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) is damage to the brain which occurs after birth, and is not related to a congenital or a degenerative disease. Impairments may be temporary or permanent and can cause partial or functional disability or psychological impact (eg an ABI may mean a person has to find new ways to manage feelings, complete everyday tasks and take part in community life).

ABI can result from a wide range of circumstances including accident, injury, assault, stroke, meningitis or brain tumour.

Every brain injury is very different and will vary greatly from person to person depending on the location and damage in the brain. A brain injury has not only a massive impact on the life of the individual, but also on their family, friends, colleagues etc.

Brain Injury Matters delivers a range of innovative programmes and initiatives led by a diverse team of clinicians, to help those affected by Acquired Brain Injury to become more independent, achieve their goals and help them adjust to life with an acquired brain injury.

For more information visit www.braininjurymatters.org.uk

