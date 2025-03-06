BANBRIDGE has taken a significant step forward in community safety with the installation of a new public-access defibrillator, a vital resource that could help save lives in the event of sudden cardiac arrest.

The device, which has been placed in a central location on Downshire Plaza at the Scarva Street junction, was provided by Alderman Glenn Barr who purchased the lifesaving equipment during his time in office as Lord Mayor when the public realm scheme got underway.

Alderman Barr emphasised the importance of having accessible emergency medical equipment in the community. He said: “This defibrillator is a vital addition to Banbridge, in the event of a cardiac emergency, every second counts.

“Having this life-saving device readily available will give people the best possible chance of survival and I want to commend all those involved in securing and installing this much-needed resource.”

​Alderman Glenn Barr and vice-chair of Banbridge Chamber of Commerce, Joe Quail, with the new defibrillator.

The initiative has been warmly welcomed by local businesses and community leaders.

Vice-chair of the Banbridge Chamber of Commerce, Joe Quail, praised the installation and its potential to safeguard lives in the town.

“We are delighted to see this defibrillator installed in Banbridge. As a community, we all have a role to play in promoting health and safety, and having this device available in a central location provides reassurance to residents, visitors, and local businesses alike.

“We encourage everyone to familiarise themselves with its location and the simple steps involved in using it in an emergency.”

The defibrillator is accessible 24/7, and its location has been registered with emergency services to ensure swift access when needed.