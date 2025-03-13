New defibrillators installed at Seapatrick Parish halls
EXTERNAL defibrillators have been installed at both of Seapatrick Parish’s church halls - Holy Trinity and St. Patrick's.
Both defibrillators are registered with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
These defibrillators, for use by the community, were generously funded by the Halifax Foundation for Northern Ireland.
The photo at St. Patrick's Church Hall, Seapatrick, includes Melvin Slaine (Trustee - Halifax Foundation NI), Rev'd Willie Nixon (Rector, Seapatrick Parish), Mrs Mary Mitchell (St. Patrick's Church) and Joanne Byrne (Grants Manager, Halifax Foundation NI).