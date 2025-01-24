New Enterprise Events To Help Local Communities in Lisburn and Castlereagh Turn Business Ideas Into Reality

(L-R) Vivian McKinnon from Hydroease, Go Succeed mentee Jonny Clarke of Inkspirational Branding, Melanie Coey of M Squared Accountancy, Sarah M Hoppé, Founder & School Director at Sew Ready, Alderman Amanda Grehan, Carla Frazer, Director of Employability and Partnerships at Stepping Stones, Go Succeed In The Community roadshow keynote speaker Philip Davidson, owner The Hills at Castlereagh Golf Club and Ruth Young of Ruthless Media at the launch of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Go Succeed In The Community programme of events.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has launched the Go Succeed in the Community programme of events starting on Friday January 31.

This free community enterprise outreach programme is aimed at supporting and encouraging individuals to start or grow a business through a series of roadshows, networking events and coffee mornings.

Alderman Grehan, Chair Regeneration & Growth Committee said: “We are excited to offer a range of events and initiatives to bring the exciting world of business and enterprise directly to our community. Starting or growing a business can feel daunting, especially without knowing what support is available.

“The council is committed to making enterprise more accessible through connecting people with successful local entrepreneurs to share valuable information and advice and inspire others to consider starting or growing their own business. Go Succeed can help them build a brighter future for themselves through enterprise.”

All roadshows and events are open to everyone. Whether you have a business idea, are simply interested in becoming a business owner in the future or have already begun your entrepreneurial journey join us!

The events are informal, informative and insightful, with something for everyone. Those attending will have the opportunity to meet with local Go Succeed representatives who can help them on their journey.

Throughout the programme of events Go Succeed In The Community will be working with statutory, community and third sector organisations across Lisburn and Castlereagh. These include: Lisburn City Library, SERC Lisburn, Ballybeen Women’s Centre, Lisburn YMCA, Lisburn Chamber of Commerce, King’s Trust, Stepping Stones, Lisburn Enterprise Organisation, Atlas Women’s Centre, Inspire Business Centre, Impact Youth, Toastmasters, Inclusify Project, Mind Tribe UK and Mums At Work Lisburn.

The first roadshow will kick off on Friday January 31 in Lisburn City Library where attendees will hear from keynote speaker entrepreneur Oscar Woolley, one of the founders of Suki Tea Makers. He will be joined by local businesswomen Sarah Hoppe from Sew Ready and Melanie Coey from M Squared Accountancy and Lisburn City Library Cafe.

On Friday 21 February the Dream It Build It: Empowering Young Entrepreneurs event at Lisburn YMCA will be led by Go Succeed ambassador Jonny Clarke from Inkspirational Branding. Also appearing on the panel will be the Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Lisburn & Castlereagh winner Emma Stephenson from Feminatech who also recently scooped the Rising Star regional award for The Ultimate Pitch too.

The programme of events will see a series of networking events including one at the Stepping Stones Courtyard Cafe on Monday February 24 to talk about how to make a difference in the world in business. From social enterprises to businesses with a social mission, attendees will get the chance to hear from the people who are changing their communities locally with their business.

All events are free to attend and those interested can attend as an individual or as part of a group.

For more information or to book an event go to bit.ly/GoSucceedInTheCommunity