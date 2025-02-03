New enterprise events to help local communities in Lisburn and Castlereagh turn business ideas into reality

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council's ‘Go Succeed in the Community’ programme of events is underway.

This free community enterprise outreach programme is aimed at supporting and encouraging individuals to start or grow a business through a series of roadshows, networking events and coffee mornings.

Alderman Grehan, Chair Regeneration & Growth Committee said: “We are excited to offer a range of events and initiatives to bring the exciting world of business and enterprise directly to our community. Starting or growing a business can feel daunting, especially without knowing what support is available.

“The council is committed to making enterprise more accessible through connecting people with successful local entrepreneurs to share valuable information and advice and inspire others to consider starting or growing their own business. Go Succeed can help them build a brighter future for themselves through enterprise.”

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Regeneration & Growth Chair is pictured with the council's partners in its 'Go Succeed in the Community' programme

All roadshows and events are open to everyone. Whether you have a business idea, are simply interested in becoming a business owner in the future or have already begun your entrepreneurial journey join us!

The events are informal, informative and insightful, with something for everyone. Those attending will have the opportunity to meet with local Go Succeed representatives who can help them on their journey.

Throughout the programme of events Go Succeed In The Community will be working with statutory, community and third sector organisations across Lisburn and Castlereagh. These include: Lisburn City Library, SERC Lisburn, Ballybeen Women’s Centre, Lisburn YMCA, Lisburn Chamber of Commerce, King’s Trust, Stepping Stones, Lisburn Enterprise Organisation, Atlas Women’s Centre, Inspire Business Centre, Impact Youth, Toastmasters, Inclusify Project, Mind Tribe UK and Mums At Work Lisburn.

The roadshow too place in Lisburn City Library where attendees heard from keynote speaker entrepreneur Oscar Woolley, one of the founders of Suki Tea Makers. He was joined by local businesswomen Sarah Hoppe from Sew Ready and Melanie Coey from M Squared Accountancy and Lisburn City Library Cafe.

On Friday, February 21 the ‘Dream It Build It: Empowering Young Entrepreneurs’ event at Lisburn YMCA will be led by Go Succeed ambassador Jonny Clarke from Inkspirational Branding. Also appearing on the panel at will be the Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Lisburn & Castlereagh winner Emma Stephenson from Feminatech who also recently scooped the Rising Star regional award for The Ultimate Pitch too.

The programme of events will see a series of networking events including one at the Stepping Stones Courtyard Cafe on Monday 24 February to talk about how to make a difference in the world in business. From social enterprises to businesses with a social mission, attendees will get the chance to hear from the people who are changing their communities locally with their business.

All events are free to attend and those interested can attend as an individual or as part of a group.

For more information or to book an event go to bit.ly/GoSucceedInTheCommunity

Full programme of events

Roadshows

Dream It, Build It: Empowering Young Entrepreneurs

Friday 21 February 2025, 4.30pm to 6.30pm

Lisburn YMCA, 28 Market Square, Lisburn BT28 1AG

Are you age 16+ and interested in starting or growing your business? Delivered by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council this event will give attendees an insight into what resources and support is available locally to support your journey into business or in the development of your business.

Hear from Jonny Clarke (Inkspirational Branding) and Emma Stephenson (Feminatech).

Overcoming Barriers To Turn Your Ideas Into a Business

Wednesday 26 February 2025, 3pm to 5pm

SERC Lisburn, Castle St, Lisburn BT27 4SU

Turn obstacles into opportunities and find out how other local entrepreneurs have overcome their challenges. Hear from local entrepreneurs such as Ruth Young from Ruthless Media.

Resilience, Responsibilities And Realising Your Potential

Tuesday 4 March 2025, 10am to12 noon

Inspire Business Centre, Inspire Business Park, Carrowreagh Rd, Dundonald, Belfast BT16 1QT

To coincide with International Women’s Day later in the week we will be talking about some of the key themes relevant to women in business today. From overcoming mental health challenges, addiction and imposter syndrome to developing a growth mindset and resilience attendees will hear from speakers including Katie Matthews (Mind Tribe UK), Vivian McKinnon (Hydro Ease) and Tina Calder (Excalibur Press).

Launchpad to Success: Ignite Your Entrepreneurial Journey

Thursday 20 March 2025, 2pm to 4.30pm

Lisburn City Library, 23 Linenhall St, Antrim, Lisburn BT28 1FJ

Discover the wide ecosystem of support available for local businesses and learn how to secure valuable contracts.

Go Succeed In Business: Explore Your Ecosystem Of Support

Monday 31 March 2025, 2pm to 4.30pm

Lagan Valley Island, 1 The Island, Lisburn BT27 4RL

Find out what support is out there to help your business thrive. Speakers include Dave Linton (Madlug).

Networking

The Art Of Networking Online & Offline

Thursday 6 February 2025, 3pm to 4.30pm

SERC Lisburn, Castle St, Lisburn BT27 4SU

Join LinkedIn expert Sharon Murray to find out how to best represent yourself online.

Stronger Together: Creating A Powerful Network In Business

Monday 17 February 2025 3pm to 4.30pm

Lisburn City Library, 23 Linenhall St, Antrim, Lisburn BT28 1FJ

Find out why you should build a strong network around you.

Using Your Business To Make A Difference

Monday 24 February 2025, 2pm to 3.30pm

Courtyard Cafe, 39 Seymour St, Lisburn BT27 4SY

Do you want to use your business to make a positive impact on people and the community?

Celebrating Women in Business: Connect & Collaborate

Thursday 6 March 2025, 3.30pm to 5pm

Atlas Women’s Centre, 7 Bachelors Walk, Lisburn BT28 1XJ

Join us to hear how you can improve your network to benefit your business.

Finding Your Voice with Toastmasters

Wednesday 11 March, 3pm to 4.30pm

Lagan Valley Island, The Cherry Room, 1 The Island, Lisburn BT27 4RL

We’re teaming up with Toastmasters to discuss top tips for pitching your business. Attendees will hear from expert speaking coach and division director Kevin O’Reilly who will help you learn the top tricks and techniques for talking about your business on stage, 1-2-1 or in a group setting.

Understanding The Power Of Your Network

Friday 21 March 2025, 4.30pm to 6pm

Lisburn YMCA, 28 Market Square, Lisburn BT28 1AG

Young people are invited to discuss how creating a network early can help build the business of your dreams.

Coffee Morning

How to Turn Your Talent Into Business

Thursday 13 February 2025, 10am to 11.30am

Ballybeen Women’s Centre, 34 Ballybeen Square, Dundonald, Belfast BT16 2QB

International Women’s Day week

Monday 3 March 2025, 10am to 11.30am

Atlas Women’s Centre, 7 Bachelors Walk, Lisburn BT28 1XJ

Coffee With Lisburn Chamber

Thursday 13 March 2025, 10am to 11.30am

Venue TBC

Coffee With Mums At Work

Tuesday 25 March 2025, 10am to 11.30am

Lisburn Enterprise Organisation (LEO), 6 Enterprise Cres, Ballinderry Rd, Lisburn BT28 2BP

Creating Opportunities In Business For All

Thursday 27 March 2025, 11.30am to 1pm

Bridge Community Centre, 50 Railway St, Lisburn BT28 1XP

Join us for a dynamic networking event with The Inclusify Project celebrating diversity in entrepreneurship. Hear from speakers such as Katie Matthews (Mind Tribe & Inclusify Project) sharing insights on how to create inclusive businesses that support and engage people from all communities, including those who experience disability, identify as neurodivergent, or experience additional barriers.