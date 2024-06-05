New report cards on men’s health say there is still room for improvement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At school, every pupil is told that you need to know your numbers if you are to get on in life. This message is usually not welcomed at the time, but it’s a solid piece of advice. During International Men's Health Week 2024, everyone is, once again, being asked to ‘Know Your Numbers’ - but, this time, these are numbers that could save your life.

Men’s Health Week (Monday 10th June to Sunday 16th June 2024) offers an ideal opportunity to raise awareness of preventable health problems, support men and boys to live healthier lives, and encourage them to seek help or treatment at an early stage. This is the perfect time for everyone to commit to simple, practical and realistic actions to improve their health and live a longer life. However, to do this, we all need to know the challenges that we face.

Men's Health Week this year will focus upon three types of numbers:

Statistics on the state of men's health that policy makers and service providers need to know if they are to address the issues facing men and boys.

Men's Health Week 2024

Numbers that men, themselves, need to know, to take control over some elements of their own health.

Contact numbers for help and support services that everyone needs to know at times of difficulty or crisis.

To support and inform the week, the Men’s Health Forum in Ireland has just launched a number of new publications:

Two ‘Men’s Health Report Cards’ - one focusing upon the Republic of Ireland and one upon Northern Ireland. These shine a light upon the ‘big picture’ of men’s health on the island of Ireland, and offer easy-to-understand key statistics in an infographic format.

A ‘Do You Know Your Numbers’ z-card for men themselves, which highlights a range of key numbers that all men need to be aware of in relation to their personal health.

Colin Fowler, Director of Operations for the Men’s Health Forum in Ireland said: “The statistics in the Report Cards provide some cause for optimism, along with some grounds for concern. So, there is still room for improvement.

"The four main causes of death among local males continue to be neoplasms, circulatory system diseases, respiratory system diseases, and external causes of injury and poisoning. That said, it is important to note that death rates from these have often been reduced due to factors such as the adoption of healthier lifestyles, the uptake of screening programmes, better diagnostic tools, improvements in health literacy and help-seeking behaviours, availability of support services, and more effective treatments.

"Yet, excessive alcohol use remains high. Too many males are overweight. The number of males diagnosed with gonorrhoea has increased. Many boys under-achieve in education. At the same time, the mortality rate for all invasive cancers (excluding NMSC) has fallen and the survival rate has increased. There are fewer male smokers. The number of male suicides has fallen. Healthy life expectancy for males has increased.”

However, overall, the numbers show that local men suffer a disproportionate burden of ill health and:

They continue to die younger than women do.

Poor lifestyles (including smoking, drinking, diet and lack of physical activity) are responsible for a large proportion of chronic diseases.

Males have higher death rates than women for almost all of the leading causes of death, and at all ages.

Men’s mental health needs are often under the radar and remain unmet.

Late presentation to health services can lead to a number of problems becoming untreatable in the future ...

But this is not a lost cause, and much can be done to change this situation. To support men, an updated ‘Action Man’ Manual has been produced - in both hard copy and as an online download. During Men’s Health Week 2024, males are encouraged to get a copy of this free booklet, which has been written specifically for men in all parts of Ireland.

The 'Action Man: ten top tips for men's health' manual doesn't preach or lecture, it simply explains:

Wht an action is needed.

What can be done about it.

How to find support if you need it.

Finian Murray, Senior Health Promotion and Improvement Officer in the HSE, and one of the authors of the Man Manual, said: “The ten top tips put men into the driving seat, and give them the tools and DIY instructions to make positive changes - if they choose to be their own ‘Action Man’. It starts with a clear warning: reading this booklet could seriously improve your health.

During Men’s Health Week 2024, everyone is being asked to ‘Know Your Numbers’ because men’s health counts.”

Men’s Health Week has been planned by almost one hundred partner organisations across the island of Ireland, and thousands of events - both large and small - have been arranged to celebrate this occasion.

Colin Fowler said: “We all need to know our numbers. Policy makers need to know the breadth of the health issues facing men and boys. Men, themselves, need to have clear targets to work towards. Everyone needs to know where to turn to for advice and support in times of difficulty.

