New Slemish Nursing Home unit named after manager for 20 years of service

Slemish Nursing Home in Ballymena has opened a new 26 bedded unit named after its Home Manager, Dorothy McKeefry, in honour of her commitment and dedication to the home which has spanned more than 20 years.

The opening of the McKeefry Unit was officiated by Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Beth Adger and North Antrim MLA, Paul Frew, who cut the ribbon and unveiled a special plaque dedicated to Dorothy.

Gilbert Yates, CEO of Healthcare Ireland Group and the Slemish Nursing Home team, thanked Dorothy for her years of service and explained the decision to name the new unit after her.

“Dorothy McKeefry embodies the heart and soul of Slemish Nursing Home. Her unwavering commitment, compassion and leadership have not only touched the lives of countless residents and families over the years, but the local community as well. We wanted to recognise her dedication in a way that would be remembered for generations to come.”

Dorothy expressed her gratitude for the recognition, saying: “I am deeply honoured and humbled by this gesture. Slemish Nursing Home has been more than just a workplace to me; it’s been my second family for over two decades. The love and support from our residents, their families and my colleagues have made this journey truly special. I am proud of what we have achieved together and look forward to continuing to serve this wonderful community.”

The new extension comprises 26 ensuite bedrooms designed to cater to frail elderly nursing residents. The unit also features spacious lounge and dining areas, and the garden has been refurbished to provide access for the residents of this new unit. With the addition of this new extension, Slemish Nursing Home now has 63 beds. Built over 35 years ago, Slemish Nursing Home has developed a strong reputation in the local area for its Palliative, End of Life, and Frail Elderly Nursing Care.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Beth Adger also praised the new home: “Dorothy McKeefry’s work at Slemish Nursing Home has had a lasting impact not just on the residents, but on the entire Ballymena community. Her dedication to providing quality care has made Slemish a place where people feel truly valued and cared for. The McKeefry Unit is a fitting tribute to her remarkable contributions.”